All of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Successful and Unsuccessful Business Ventures

As soon as they stepped back from their royal roles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launched the Archewell Foundation, a nonprofit organization.

"Before SussexRoyal came the idea of 'arche' — the Greek word meaning 'source of action,'" they explained the foundation's name in a statement. "We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name.”

Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child, Prince Archie, on May 6, 2019.

According to its Impact Report, the foundation has successfully raised money for charities over the past few years. In 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan amassed $13 million and gave $3 million in grants.

Archewell also supported COVID-19 relief efforts by funding vaccines and meal distribution throughout 2021 and 2022.