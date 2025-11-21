Megyn Kelly Trashes Makeup-Free Meghan Markle's 'Sad' Appearance on 'Harper's Bazaar' Cover: 'She Doesn't Look Good'

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly is one of Meghan Markle's biggest haters. During the Thursday, November 20, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the media personality tore apart the duchess of Sussex following her appearance on the cover of Harper's Bazaar. "I've had enough [of Meghan] clapping for herself," Kelly declared before bashing the story's writer, Kaitlyn Greenage, whom she called an "absolute idiot."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly thought Meghan Markle looked 'sad' on the cover of 'Harper's Bazaar.'

Kelly's podcast showcased a photo of Meghan on the magazine's cover before trashing the estranged royal's looks. "I'm just going to say it, she doesn't look good. She looks sad. She's makeup-less," the famed journalist declared. "I'm sorry, but it's not good. She needs some eyeliner. The eyes are too close together, and she looks forlorn. I didn't actually ever realize how much work that eyeliner is doing on her."

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Insists Meghan Markle 'Makes Everything About Herself'

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly accused Meghan Markle of making 'everything about herself.'

"The Megyn Kelly Show" host went on to trash the article itself, claiming, "Meghan Markle makes everything about herself." "She's, among other things, a disaster tourist who cannot stop herself from taking advantage of places where people have suffered amazing hardship and injecting her photo op right in the middle of it," Kelly criticized. "That's just one point to kick us off."

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Says Meghan Markle Is a Royal 'Wannabe'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly criticized 'wannabe' Meghan Markle during her podcast.

Kelly additionally trolled Meghan for accepting the interview in the first place. "In no world, could Harper's Bazaar ever get Kate Middleton on its cover or to sit for an interview," she claimed of the Princess of Wales. "That is so beneath actual members of the Royal family unlike this wannabe. Most normal people don't run around referring to themselves like that because they know it makes them sound completely artificial, narcissistic and insecure."

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Called Meghan Markle a 'Lunatic' for Posing With the Kardashians

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly previously trolled Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's attendance at Kris Jenner's birthday party.

Kelly has always openly despised Prince Harry's wife. Just last week, the former Today host called Meghan "as absurd as ever" after the duchess made headlines for her attendance at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party. Meghan and Harry's appearance at The Kardashians star's celebration triggered loads of online commentary after Kim Kardashian quietly deleted photos of her and the royals, causing speculation as to why.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle was seen in later-deleted photos with Kim Kardashian.