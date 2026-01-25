or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Surprise Appearance at Sundance Film Festival Days After Duke Testified in London Court

image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stopped by the film festival in Utah to premiere their latest documentary, 'Cookie Queens.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 25 2026, Updated 5:58 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a sweet stopover in Utah for the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend.

Their surprise appearance comes just days after the Duke of Sussex, 41, flew to London to testify in his trial against Daily Mail.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Documentary Premiered at Sundance

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex executive-produced the project.

The couple attended the premiere of their new documentary, Cookie Queens, at the Eccles Theatre in Salt Lake City on January 24.

Meghan, 44, and Harry posed on the red carpet with actress Amy Redford, festival coordinator Eugene Hernandez and the documentary's director, Alysa Nahmias.

The pair are executive producers for the project, which chronicles the adventures of four Girl Scouts as they sell their famous cookies.

Article continues below advertisement

The Duchess of Sussex's Favorite Cookie Are Thin Mints

image of meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle revealed her favorite Girl Scout cookie.

The Suits star was actually a Girl Scout herself while growing up in California, with her mother, Doria Ragland, serving as her troop leader.

During the event, the As Ever founder couldn't help but reveal her favorite cookie from the organization. “I’m a Thin Mints,” she happily dished to People.

“It’s such a classic. And as a Girl Scout, it was always the one that sold the fastest, so I think you remember it for that reason too," the mother-of-two said.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry went to London last week to appear in court.

Meghan further gushed over her latest documentary, telling the outlet: "It’s incredible filmmaking, and I can’t wait for you to see it. I think people are going to love it.”

During the debut, the actress and the Invictus Games founder took the stage at the theater to share more about their vision for Cookie Queens.

"It’s probably the cutest film at the festival,” Meghan joked. “But I’m also going to go out on a limb and say it’s one of the most powerful and meaningful depictions of an American tradition."

Prince Harry Testified in His London Trial Last Week

image of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry claimed 'Daily Mail' made Meghan Markle's life 'miserable.'

On January 21, Harry appeared in British High Court to testify against publishing group Associated Newspapers.

The lawsuit involves the organization reportedly illegally gathering information and data about Harry and Meghan, as well as other celebrities.

In his testimony, the former army veteran looked like he was about to cry when he spoke about how Daily Mail made Meghan's life "miserable."

“They continue to come after me. They have made my wife’s life an absolute misery, my Lord," he said.

"It is a horrible experience, and the worst of it is that by sitting up here and taking a stand against them ... they continue to come after me," he said as he choked back tears, adding that the tabloid "commercialized my private life."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.