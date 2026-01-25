Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Surprise Appearance at Sundance Film Festival Days After Duke Testified in London Court

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a sweet stopover in Utah for the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend. Their surprise appearance comes just days after the Duke of Sussex, 41, flew to London to testify in his trial against Daily Mail.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Documentary Premiered at Sundance

Source: MEGA The Duke and Duchess of Sussex executive-produced the project.

The couple attended the premiere of their new documentary, Cookie Queens, at the Eccles Theatre in Salt Lake City on January 24. Meghan, 44, and Harry posed on the red carpet with actress Amy Redford, festival coordinator Eugene Hernandez and the documentary's director, Alysa Nahmias. The pair are executive producers for the project, which chronicles the adventures of four Girl Scouts as they sell their famous cookies.

The Duchess of Sussex's Favorite Cookie Are Thin Mints

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle revealed her favorite Girl Scout cookie.

The Suits star was actually a Girl Scout herself while growing up in California, with her mother, Doria Ragland, serving as her troop leader. During the event, the As Ever founder couldn't help but reveal her favorite cookie from the organization. “I’m a Thin Mints,” she happily dished to People. “It’s such a classic. And as a Girl Scout, it was always the one that sold the fastest, so I think you remember it for that reason too," the mother-of-two said.

Meghan further gushed over her latest documentary, telling the outlet: "It’s incredible filmmaking, and I can’t wait for you to see it. I think people are going to love it.” During the debut, the actress and the Invictus Games founder took the stage at the theater to share more about their vision for Cookie Queens. "It’s probably the cutest film at the festival,” Meghan joked. “But I’m also going to go out on a limb and say it’s one of the most powerful and meaningful depictions of an American tradition."

