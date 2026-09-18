or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Meghan Markle Sits Out Invictus Gala as Prince Harry Gives First Public Comments on Their Big Move

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle skipped the Invictus gala as Prince Harry made his first public appearance.

Profile Image

Sept. 18 2026, Published 6:41 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle skipped Prince Harry’s first major public appearance since their return to Britain.

The Duke of Sussex, 42, attended the inaugural Invictus Spirit Gala Dinner and Awards at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, London, on Thursday, September 17.

Meghan, 45, did not join him at the event, which celebrated individuals, organizations and communities connected to the Invictus Movement.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Meghan Markle has yet to make public appearance since returning to U.K.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle has yet to make public appearance since returning to U.K.

An insider told People that Meghan has been focused on getting the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, settled after their move back to the U.K.

“Settling the children has been, and remains, their focus. Everything else will fall into place when the time is right,” the source said.

“There is a lot to do. They have just moved halfway across the world, and it’s been really busy getting the kids settled,” the insider added, insisting, “Their focus has been on that, and will remain on that, for the time being. They are happy to be back.”

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Shared His First Public Comments Since Returning to Britain

Image of Prince Harry said it’s 'good' to be back on British soil.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry said it’s 'good' to be back on British soil.

Harry, meanwhile, appeared in good spirits as he reunited with friends and Invictus supporters at the gala.

When the outlet asked how things were going, he offered a simple response.

“Good. It’s good to be back on British soil,” the Spare author said.

The evening also gave the Duke an opportunity to reconnect with some familiar faces.

Singer and DJ Sonique, who was among the celebrity guests, recalled knowing Harry when they were younger.

“It’s nice to have him back,” she said, adding, “He used to come to my gigs at Cartier [Queen’s Cup, an annual polo event]. He was talking about back in the day when we were younger and partying. We had a lot of fun.”

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle changed their children’s school amid security concerns.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle changed their children’s school amid security concerns.

While Harry has now made his first public appearance since returning to Britain, Meghan has yet to step out publicly since the family arrived in the U.K. on August 26.

The couple has largely kept a low profile as Archie and Lilibet adjust to their new surroundings and begin school in Britain.

Their school arrangements changed just two days after classes began, following a discussion between the family and its security team.

Meghan Markle Gave a Glimpse Into Family Life After U.K. Move

Image of reports revealed that Harry is set to attend the upcoming WellChild Awards.
Source: MEGA

Reports revealed that Harry is set to attend the upcoming WellChild Awards.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told HELLO! that the decision was made because of “the practicalities of their current arrangements.”

“The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family,” the spokesperson said.

They added, “This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.