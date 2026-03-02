Meghan Markle 'Wants to Show British Public What They Threw Away' as She Plots U.K. Return
March 2 2026, Published 2:21 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle — who is set to visit the United Kingdom later this summer to celebrate the opening of the 2027 Invictus Games alongside husband Prince Harry — is plotting a great comeback, a source claims.
Meghan Markle Won't 'Go Back to the U.K. Quietly'
An insider recently divulged to Rob Shuter for his Substack page that Meghan "is not going back quietly."
"If she returns, it will be on her terms," they added. "She wants to show the British public what they threw away."
King Charles Is Thinking About Giving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Royal Lodge
Harry, 41, and Meghan are feeling '"newly energized" over their U.K. visit, with the former actress even trying to step up her fashion game in preparation for the trip.
She is reportedly working with high-profile stylists and designers to create "the best wardrobe ever seen on a British royal."
King Charles is also allegedly thinking about giving his estranged son and daughter-in-law Royal Lodge in Windsor. The Lodge was previously the home of ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson before they were booted out due to their association with Jeffrey Epstein.
"This would be the ultimate olive branch," another insider said about the reports of the monarch's gift to the Sussexes. "Charles wants unity. Offering Harry a significant Windsor property would send a powerful message that the door is still open."
Charles, 77, Harry and Meghan haven't always had the easiest relationship since the couple moved to California in 2020 and opted to take a step back as senior members of The Firm.
One source said that Meghan and Harry taking up Royal Lodge might not be the best move.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Haven't Been Back to England Since 2022
"Moving Harry and Meghan into Andrew's old house ties them to a property that's become synonymous with scandal. That's a lot of baggage," the source said.
Charles could offer the Spare author and the Suits star his beloved Highgrove Estate in Gloucestershire.
The couple is reportedly only ready to travel to the United Kingdom if their armed security is guaranteed.
Harry and Meghan will reportedly be allowed to have security paid for by the country during trips to the homeland following an official review from the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures.
The pair last came to England together in September 2022 to attend the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II. However, Harry has returned home several times solo since the memorial service.