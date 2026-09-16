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Meghan Markle Pulling Her and Prince Harry's Kids From U.K. School Over Security Concerns 'Shouldn't Come as a Surprise,' Royal Expert Says

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Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their home in California and returned to the U.K. last month.

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Sept. 16 2026, Published 4:41 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, out of their U.K. school earlier this month after just two days into the term.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to pull the youngsters out due to security fears, one royal expert claimed this move shouldn't come as a total surprise.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made Their Comeback to the U.K. Last Month

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image of meghan and harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took their kids out of their U.K. school earlier this month due to security fears.

"The logistics haven’t changed since Harry and Meghan plotted their U.K. return," commentator Kinsey Schofield told Fox News. "None of this should have come as a surprise."

Meghan, 45, and Harry, 42, moved back to England last month and are set to stay for an extended period of time. The couple stepped back as senior members of the royal family back in January 2020 and moved to California.

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Traffic Was Heavy Near Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Old School

image of meghan and harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's school area contained heavy traffic.

It was reported on Monday, September 14, the Suits star and the Spare author removed Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, from class after experiencing heavy traffic in the area. The distance between the educational institution and where the Sussexes are currently living was also cited as a security issue.

Schofield then noted her sources warned her about the car congestion around the school two weeks "before Archie and Lili had even started."

"When I spoke to people locally, the school-run traffic was one of the very first issues they raised with me," the Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered host said.

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image of meghan and harry
Source: MEGA

One royal expert noted the Sussexes showed a 'lack of preparedness.'

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams also shared his take, saying that Archie and Lilibet's school dismissal shows "a lack of preparedness by the Sussexes."

"If the school run had the problems they have encountered, why did they not know earlier and why wait until their children have actually started school," he wondered.

Prince Harry's Taxpayer-Funded Security Is Under Review

image of meghan and harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's taxpayer-funded security is currently being revisited.

"Why is this all played out in the public domain? Security issues should be private. There will be those who believe it has been handled in this way to increase pressure on the authorities to get automatic security," Fitzwilliams continued.

Harry has been championing for years for his taxpayer-funded security protection to be reinstated for the safety of his family.

While the Sussexes' protection was taken away following their move to the West Coast six years prior, their security is now being reviewed since they returned to England.

According to an ITV News source, Harry "has been told he will get his security reviewed following his move back home."

The Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC) allegedly informed the prince "that his situation was discussed at a meeting last week."

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