Meghan Markle Pulling Her and Prince Harry's Kids From U.K. School Over Security Concerns 'Shouldn't Come as a Surprise,' Royal Expert Says

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made Their Comeback to the U.K. Last Month

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took their kids out of their U.K. school earlier this month due to security fears.

"The logistics haven’t changed since Harry and Meghan plotted their U.K. return," commentator Kinsey Schofield told Fox News. "None of this should have come as a surprise." Meghan, 45, and Harry, 42, moved back to England last month and are set to stay for an extended period of time. The couple stepped back as senior members of the royal family back in January 2020 and moved to California.

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Traffic Was Heavy Near Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Old School

Source: MEGA Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's school area contained heavy traffic.

It was reported on Monday, September 14, the Suits star and the Spare author removed Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, from class after experiencing heavy traffic in the area. The distance between the educational institution and where the Sussexes are currently living was also cited as a security issue. Schofield then noted her sources warned her about the car congestion around the school two weeks "before Archie and Lili had even started." "When I spoke to people locally, the school-run traffic was one of the very first issues they raised with me," the Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered host said.

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Source: MEGA One royal expert noted the Sussexes showed a 'lack of preparedness.'

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams also shared his take, saying that Archie and Lilibet's school dismissal shows "a lack of preparedness by the Sussexes." "If the school run had the problems they have encountered, why did they not know earlier and why wait until their children have actually started school," he wondered.

Prince Harry's Taxpayer-Funded Security Is Under Review

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's taxpayer-funded security is currently being revisited.