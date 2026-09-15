King Charles' 'Mistrust' for Prince Harry Is Growing Due to Duke's 'Secret Plans' Regarding His U.K. Return: Source
Sept. 15 2026, Published 6:03 p.m. ET
Prince Harry allegedly has a few "secret plans" up his sleeve amid his recent comeback to the United Kingdom.
These potential schemes are apparently provoking King Charles' distrust of the Duke of Sussex, 42, according to a source.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Returned to England Last Month
The army veteran and the monarch, 77, have reportedly not yet spoken since the duke and his wife, Meghan Markle, 45, touched down in England on August 26.
"Keeping Charles guessing about major decisions and leaving him feeling there were secret plans behind his son's move back to Britain only reinforces the very mistrust that needs to be overcome before any lasting reconciliation can realistically happen," a source told RadarOnline.com on September 13.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Exited The Firm in 2020
Meghan and Harry stepped back as senior members of The Firm in January 2020 and moved their family to Montecito, Calif., to get away from the royal spotlight.
Since their departure, they released several projects — including Harry's bombshell memoir Spare and their explosive 2021 chat with Oprah Winfrey — where they made several claims against the royal family.
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The Sussexes' past accusations further tainted their relationship with the Windsor clan, and only intensified their rift.
"Six years of disagreements, public accusations and damaged confidence do not disappear simply because Harry has moved back across the Atlantic," the source also dished to RadarOnline.com.
"If he genuinely wants to repair relations with his father, there has to be much greater openness about his intentions," they went on.
Despite the feud, Charles is still eager to spend time with his grandkids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, while the Sussexes are living in the U.K. for the time being.
King Charles Is Still Keen on Seeing His Grandkids More in the Future
"Of course, the King wants to see Archie and Lilibet and would welcome the opportunity to develop a closer relationship with his grandchildren now that geography is no longer such a formidable obstacle. But their return cannot magically wipe the slate clean," the insider said.
Charles last saw Archie and Lilibet back in July when the youngsters met with him and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House. It was the first time the sovereign saw his grandchildren since June 2022 when the family reunited to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.
Meghan and her children flew in to Gloucestershire from their vacation in Europe to meet up with Harry — who was already in the U.K. to launch his 2027 Invictus Games — before heading out together to see Charles.
“It was very special to have some time with [Charles]," a source told People of the meeting at the time. "He hadn’t met Lilibet, his granddaughter, and so to meet her for the first time was very emotional — it was a wonderful thing."