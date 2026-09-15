King Charles' 'Mistrust' for Prince Harry Is Growing Due to Duke's 'Secret Plans' Regarding His U.K. Return: Source

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Prince Harry allegedly has a few "secret plans" up his sleeve amid his recent comeback to the United Kingdom. These potential schemes are apparently provoking King Charles' distrust of the Duke of Sussex, 42, according to a source.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Returned to England Last Month

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the U.K. in 2020.

The army veteran and the monarch, 77, have reportedly not yet spoken since the duke and his wife, Meghan Markle, 45, touched down in England on August 26. "Keeping Charles guessing about major decisions and leaving him feeling there were secret plans behind his son's move back to Britain only reinforces the very mistrust that needs to be overcome before any lasting reconciliation can realistically happen," a source told RadarOnline.com on September 13.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Exited The Firm in 2020

Source: MEGA The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved back to England last month.

Meghan and Harry stepped back as senior members of The Firm in January 2020 and moved their family to Montecito, Calif., to get away from the royal spotlight. Since their departure, they released several projects — including Harry's bombshell memoir Spare and their explosive 2021 chat with Oprah Winfrey — where they made several claims against the royal family.

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Source: MEGA King Charles is hoping to spend more time with his grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Sussexes' past accusations further tainted their relationship with the Windsor clan, and only intensified their rift. "Six years of disagreements, public accusations and damaged confidence do not disappear simply because Harry has moved back across the Atlantic," the source also dished to RadarOnline.com. "If he genuinely wants to repair relations with his father, there has to be much greater openness about his intentions," they went on. Despite the feud, Charles is still eager to spend time with his grandkids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, while the Sussexes are living in the U.K. for the time being.

King Charles Is Still Keen on Seeing His Grandkids More in the Future

Source: MEGA King Charles last saw the Sussexes in July.