Meghan Markle Slammed for 'Pathetic' Attempt at Contacting Her Ailing Estranged Dad After Leg Amputation: 'She Should Be Ashamed'

Meghan Markle is being dragged online over the way she's handled her estranged dad Thomas Markle's leg amputation. As OK! reported, the Duchess of Sussex's spokesperson confirmed she "reached out to her father" after the December 2 procedure, with it being revealed she only sent him an email. However, after he allegedly claimed he was never contacted by his daughter, U.K. outlet The Times explained on Monday, December 8, that the actress was now working on sending a handwritten note to him in the hospital, where he's still recovering.

Meghan Markle Gets Backlash

Source: mega Meghan Markle was criticized for merely sending her dad an email after his leg amputation.

The update shocked fans, with one noting, "If she cared at all she would have already flown to see him." "She obviously doesn't care if he lives or dies. She should be ashamed," a second critic wrote on social media, while a third stated that writing a note is a "pathetic" way to get in touch with a sick relative. "Everything about this woman is to make herself look good!" another person insisted. "If she really cared about someone else beside herself she would have already mailed the letter without making it public and making it a big deal."

Why Did Thomas Markle Undergo Emergency Surgery?

Source: mega Thomas' amputation was a 'a case of life or death,' said his son.

As OK! reported, Meghan found out about the incident after the 81-year-old was rushed to the hospital in the Philippines, as a blood clot in his left leg cut off circulation to the limb, resulting in the need for the amputation. Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., revealed in an interview that cutting off the leg was "the only option." "I was told the leg had to be removed and it was a case of life or death," he spilled. "One of his doctors said the next two or three days are critical. ... They were worried about infection setting in — sepsis or gangrene. The flesh was black and dying." Thomas was set to have another surgery to remove a blood clot in his left thigh.

Thomas Markle Begs to Reconnect With His Estranged Daughter

Source: mega Thomas Markle said he would like to meet Meghan's husband and kids.

In a December 6 interview, Thomas begged his estranged daughter to see him "one more time before I die." He also shared his desire to meet her and Prince Harry's two kids, Archie and Lilibet, "before it’s too late.” "Of course I want to speak to her [Meghan] but I am not sure if these are the right circumstances," he acknowledged. "I’ve always said I am open to reconciling with my daughter. I have never stopped loving her." “I don’t want to die estranged from Meghan," he declared. "I want to meet my grandkids. It might be nice to meet her husband too.”

Source: mega Thomas and Meghan Markle have been estranged since 2018.