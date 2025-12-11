Meghan Markle Slammed for Promoting Girl Scout Cookie Documentary Amid Estranged Dad Thomas' Hospitalization: 'Desperate for Publicity'

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking on another project — and critics have grown tired of their constant attempts at producing documentaries. The Duchess of Sussex appears to be taking on the brunt of backlash after she and Harry were announced as executive producers of the film Cookie Queens — a documentary highlighting "a coming-of-age story about the joys, pressures, and pain points woven into one of America’s most cherished rituals: Girl Scout Cookie season," according to Deadline. In a statement about the documentary, Meghan opened up about how the venture was a passion project for her "as a former Girl Scout" whose mom was her "troop leader."

Meghan Markle Heads New Girl Scout Documentary 'Cookie Queens'

Source: @meghan/Instagram Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are executive producers for a new Girl Scout cookies documentary.

"I have a personal affinity for this film and am proud that all our conversations and collaboration have led to Archewell Productions partnering with this award-winning team to executive produce this incredibly captivating documentary," the Suits actress expressed. She continued: "When we first viewed the early footage of this documentary, it was immediately something we wanted to be involved in. The creative point of view, the edgy yet humanizing tone and tenor of the directing, and the glimpse behind-the-scenes into such a nostalgic and also modern tradition of Girl Scout Cookie season are absolutely irresistible." After the project was announced, critics took to social media to bash Meghan for promoting the project amid her estranged father Thomas Markle's recent leg amputation and ongoing hospitalization.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Bashed for Latest Promotional Project

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle was slammed for promoting her documentary during her dad's hospitalization.

"How does one go about making press releases about new business ventures while their invalid father, thousands of miles away, is pleading to see them?" one hater scolded via a Reddit thread. They added: "With all the backlash she is facing over the last few days I would be under the covers dying of shame and regret. Make it make sense!" Another person simply exclaimed: "For love of God, STOP DTOP MAKING THESE PROGRAMMES."

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle was accused of being 'desperate for publicity.'

A third individual trolled Meghan for somehow finding a way to make the selling of Girl Scout cookies about herself, snubbing: "How does one turn everything into a desperate sounding narrative of oneself? Meghan screams insecure." "Please give us a break from Harry and Meghan they are so desperate for Publicity. I mean her Girl Scout roots Really!! how low will she stoop for attention. We’ve all been Girl Scouts so she’s nothing special because she was a scout. She’s now a middle aged woman," a fourth critic complained, while a fifth mocked: "Sounds like another real blockbuster like Harry’s polo show that nobody watched."

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have produced several documentary projects in recent years.