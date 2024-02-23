Meghan Markle Thinks She Will Become the Next 'Martha Stewart' of Netflix Despite Leaving Behind Her Lifestyle Blog in 2017
Meghan Markle is working on her return to the entertainment industry after leaving the royal fold and being branded as a "Hollywood flop." In 2017, the Duchess of Sussex walked away from her blog, The Tig, and her acting career to marry Prince Harry, but now that she's back in California, she's expected to become a global influencer.
"From what I understand, I think Meghan will take on Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ina Garten and play them at their own game," an industry insider told an outlet.
Years after shutting down The Tig, Meghan was seen dining with Paltrow, as it was rumored the Goop founder was advising the brunette beauty on how to create a profitable platform.
"This would not surprise me," a Hollywood source shared, adding that “she would have to be relatable and natural, the way Drew Barrymore is, it can’t feel contrived or like she’s acting.”
Although Meghan is expected to rebrand herself as a digital personality, former Snapchat executive Rachel Richardson hinted that the royal's love of privacy could make her career pivot difficult.
“The reason Martha, Joanna and Gwyneth have crushed it is because they’ve let viewers into their most private spaces and shared their biggest secrets,” she explained.
“Authenticity is key in the lifestyle arena and those that succeed tend to be willing to share their whole lives," the professional added. "Think about it — what do we not know about Gwyneth Paltrow?”
Aside from Meghan's history of being more reserved, she did share intimate details of her life in her Netflix docuseries.
“In Harry and Meghan and the Oprah interview, Megan let cameras capture some aspects of her private life," Richardson said. "But to pull off a successful lifestyle show she’ll have to be prepared to swing the door all the way open.”
"But any exploitation of her title, coat of arms etc. will cause friction with the palace. It’s very much frowned upon to exploit royal status for commercial gain," she added.
In 2023, Spotify pulled the plug on Meghan's podcast, "Archetypes," but she signed with mega agency WME, meaning more projects could be coming her way.
“Becoming a lifestyle guru offers endless opportunities to make serious money via brand deals,” Richardson pointed out. ''It’s not difficult to imagine the clamor for Duchess of Sussex-branded cookware, furniture, loungewear, yoga mats etc.''
“Having a royal seal of approval certainly raises the stakes in terms of what she could charge for partnerships and how consumers would view the products," she concluded.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Meghan is being secretive about her upcoming projects, but she recently announced "Archetypes" will return under the Lemonada umbrella after receiving the boot from Spotify.
“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said in a statement. “Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."
Sources spoke to Page Six.