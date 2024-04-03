Prince Harry Is 'Uncomfortable' With Meghan Markle Building a 'Commercial Enterprise' With Lifestyle Brand American Riviera Orchard

"Harry thinks the new brand is a great idea because it’s Meghan’s idea – he’s still so loved up that she can do no wrong in his eyes," Tom Quinn told an outlet. "But we have to remember that he grew up in a family that would’ve looked down on this kind of commercial enterprise, so there is a part of Harry that’s uncomfortable, which is why we are unlikely to see Harry personally baking cakes or demonstrating kitchen utensils."

According to reports, the company will sell home decor and kitchen items including decanters, napkin rings, cutlery, table linens, placemats, napkins and cookbooks.