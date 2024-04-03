Prince Harry Is 'Uncomfortable' With Meghan Markle Building a 'Commercial Enterprise' With Lifestyle Brand American Riviera Orchard
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal fold in 2020, and the couple is continuing to chase their Hollywood dreams after being branded as "grifters" and a "flop.'' Aside from their joint ventures, the Duchess of Sussex recently launched her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, but experts think the Duke of Sussex has reservations about it.
"Harry thinks the new brand is a great idea because it’s Meghan’s idea – he’s still so loved up that she can do no wrong in his eyes," Tom Quinn told an outlet. "But we have to remember that he grew up in a family that would’ve looked down on this kind of commercial enterprise, so there is a part of Harry that’s uncomfortable, which is why we are unlikely to see Harry personally baking cakes or demonstrating kitchen utensils."
According to reports, the company will sell home decor and kitchen items including decanters, napkin rings, cutlery, table linens, placemats, napkins and cookbooks.
An insider shared that the Suits star dedicated a significant amount of her time to developing American Riviera Orchard.
"It's all the things that are close to her heart. All the things she is passionate about," they stated.
Although the business gained over 500,000 followers on Instagram, she received criticism for going public during a significant event.
"It’s really significant that Meghan‘s new American Riviera Orchard brand was launched on the same date as the Diana Awards – Meghan has always seen herself as Diana’s heir," Quinn said. "She sees herself as suffering because of the media, just as she feels Diana suffered, but on this side of the pond at least, there will be a huge amount of criticism that she is just trying to cash in on Diana’s legacy."
OK! previously reported British-Jamaican socialite Lady Colin Campbell believes the former actress would've found more success if she stayed within the royal fold.
"She isn’t Kate [Middleton], her personality type is not that of somebody who learns from their mistakes," Colin Campbell told GB News. "She blames everybody else for her errors. She’s not capable of learning a lesson, which is tragic."
"For her personal character and personality flaws, she would have now been the most popular human being on Earth," the author added. “Catherine wouldn’t be. Had she played with a straight bat, she would have knocked Catherine for six. Instead, Catherine has knocked her for a six."
Aside from Meghan's reputation, experts predict the Sussexes "slammed the breaks" on their "American Royal Family" plot after Kate announced she was diagnosed with cancer.
"There isn't anything that the Sussexes are going to be able to do to monetize their connections with the royal family in the future that I can imagine," Richard Fitzwilliams said. "I would also think that Harry will be pretty devastated by the news of his father's treatment for cancer, and also what's happened to Catherine."
"Remember, their popularity is pretty low on both sides of the Atlantic, if anything else happened that was considered tasteless they would plummet," he continued.
