Meghan Markle 'Was in Tears' When Her New Lifestyle Brand American Riviera Orchard 'Was Widely Mocked'

“The one fly in the ointment is Meghan’s new internet brand, America Riviera Orchard. Meghan was in tears when the brand launched and her new jam was widely mocked for being expensive and nothing special,” royal author Tom Quinn told an outlet.

“She has reached the point now where she thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticized," Quinn alleged. "Like her husband, she feels that people are unfairly picking on her – she cannot understand why people don’t admire her work.”