Meghan Markle Threatened With $10 Million Lawsuit After Fan Suffers 'Catastrophic Burns' From Duchess' DIY Bath Salts: Shocking Photos
Meghan Markle may be in legal trouble after a fan had an adverse reaction to the Duchess of Sussex' at-home bath salt recipe.
Robin Patrick, a diabetic woman from Maryland, has threatened to sue the former Suits actress for $10 million after watching With Love, Meghan and trying to copy one of the wife of Prince Harry's many DIY concoctions.
What Was the DIY Disaster?
Meghan attempted to inspire fans by showcasing how she made bath salts as part of a welcome gift for makeup artist Daniel Martin during her new Netflix series.
The recipe included Epsom salt, Himalayan salt, arnica oil, and lavender oil, prompting skincare experts to speak out after the episode aired to warn fans about the dangers this homemade scrub could impose.
After watching Meghan make the appealing substance, Patrick decided to create the bath salts herself before using the exfoliant with warm water in her bathtub.
Diabetic Meghan Markle Fan Speaks Out
Shortly after using the skincare regimen, Patrick said the bath salts caused her to "experience a mild tingling sensation without discomfort."
"However, as the water level rose to cover my legs and reached my buttocks, I began to feel burning and significant discomfort in those areas," she recalled. "I immediately exited the tub, stopped the water, and later stirred the bathwater with my right hand and arm to assess the mixture. This resulted in additional burning sensations on my hand and arm."
Patrick then tried to apply Gold Bond lotion, however, she felt no relief and only had her pain temporarily subside after using lidocaine sprays.
"That evening, while showering, I experienced intense burning as water contacted the affected areas, which had developed into ulcers," she detailed, noting she is still feeling the negative results of the bath salts.
"To date, the burns are still not healed and are quite uncomfortable. The others are just sore as heck to touch," the royal fan admitted. "Since the incident, I have endured persistent burning, discomfort, and the emergence of new blister-like sores and ulcers daily. These symptoms have disrupted my daily and nightly routines, preventing me from taking warm showers or wearing clothing over the affected areas."
In what might hinder her case, Patrick described herself as "an individual with an autoimmune condition and compromised immune system, compounded diabetes-related dry skin on my legs and feet."
"I am deeply concerned about the risk of infection, sepsis, or other complications," she cried. "The pain feels as though it is burning from within."
Inside the Lawsuit
If she formally sues Meghan, the fan is seeking major compensation for the "significant pain and cosmetic distress" caused by the Duchess' bath salt recipe.
Patrick insisted Meghan had a "duty of care" to provide "adequate warnings" to viewers when sharing the recipe on her Netflix lifestyle series.
In a letter to the estranged royal's legal team, Patrick declared: "These damages account for emotional distress, potential post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), loss of confidence in appearance, disfigurement, shortened life expectancy, and long-term medical care for injuries that may worsen over time."
Meghan's Response
Meghan's lawyer Cameron Stracher has already clapped back at Patrick, claiming she has no case.
"The use of Epsom salts is contraindicated for individuals with diabetes except on the advice of a physician," the attorney explained. "As your letter recognizes, a duty of care requires a 'foreseeable' injury. It was not foreseeable that you would disregard the instructions on the Epsom salt packaging in attempting to make and use your own bath salts."
"For this separate reason, there can be no negligence claim against anyone involved in the production or distribution of the series," Stracher concluded.