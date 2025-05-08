Meghan Markle Threatened With $10 Million Lawsuit After Fan Suffers 'Catastrophic Burns' From Duchess' DIY Bath Salts: Shocking Photos

Shortly after using the skincare regimen, Patrick said the bath salts caused her to "experience a mild tingling sensation without discomfort."

"However, as the water level rose to cover my legs and reached my buttocks, I began to feel burning and significant discomfort in those areas," she recalled. "I immediately exited the tub, stopped the water, and later stirred the bathwater with my right hand and arm to assess the mixture. This resulted in additional burning sensations on my hand and arm."

Patrick then tried to apply Gold Bond lotion, however, she felt no relief and only had her pain temporarily subside after using lidocaine sprays.

"That evening, while showering, I experienced intense burning as water contacted the affected areas, which had developed into ulcers," she detailed, noting she is still feeling the negative results of the bath salts.

"To date, the burns are still not healed and are quite uncomfortable. The others are just sore as heck to touch," the royal fan admitted. "Since the incident, I have endured persistent burning, discomfort, and the emergence of new blister-like sores and ulcers daily. These symptoms have disrupted my daily and nightly routines, preventing me from taking warm showers or wearing clothing over the affected areas."

In what might hinder her case, Patrick described herself as "an individual with an autoimmune condition and compromised immune system, compounded diabetes-related dry skin on my legs and feet."

"I am deeply concerned about the risk of infection, sepsis, or other complications," she cried. "The pain feels as though it is burning from within."