Meghan Markle 'Still Has Major Issues' With Kate Middleton as She 'Partly Blames' the Princess for Her 2020 'Megxit' Scandal
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton famously clashed during the former actress' time as a royal, and one source claimed the Duchess of Sussex thinks the Princess of Wales contributed to her explosive 2020 move to California.
"Meghan isn't happy at all," the source told an outlet. "She's panicking about Harry being sucked back into his old life."
"For her, it's far better for Harry to be on the outside, so she can have him firmly and safely in her corner," they added. "The thought of him cozying up to his family again has struck a note of panic."
Leading up to the pair's 2018 wedding, the royal wives argued over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid's dress, and their relationship eventually unraveled after the former actress became an official member of the royal family.
"Meghan still has major issues with Kate and partly blames her for them having to step down," the source claimed.
Although Meghan and Kate never developed a friendship, Harry had a special bond with his sister-in-law.
"I'm sure he's sad about the breakdown because they were very close," they shared. "They looked after each other, and that's what's so sad about it."
"The only way the olive branch is going to happen is if Harry eats some serious humble pie and says I've messed up," the source added.
OK! previously reported royal correspondent Jennie Bond thinks Meghan and Kate lead very different lives.
"Everything Catherine does is to help others, the disadvantaged, the young, and now those suffering from cancer," Bond told an outlet. "It’s not for money, or fame or self-aggrandizement. It is to help people who are in trouble or difficulty and to do good."
"I believe Meghan is also using her star power to bring attention to certain causes and people who need help," Bond added.
In Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex painted Kate and Prince William as rigid figures.
“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Meghan recalled when discussing meeting the duo for the first time. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”
“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” Meghan admitted.
Earlier this year, Kate was diagnosed with cancer, and a royal insider alleged the Waleses weren't interested in interacting with the Sussexes amid health woes.
"Kate’s still very much focusing on her healing, and they decided to create a firm boundary to protect her from all the stress and upset Harry and Meghan create, which understandably has a negative impact on her physical health, as well as her mental health," a source stated.
"Kate and William have put a self-imposed ban on anything Meghan and Harry-related, as they take time out to enjoy some much-needed respite and family time," the insider continued.
Meghan and Harry's tell-alls brought negative attention to the Princess of Wales, and ultimately, William wants to protect his wife's peace.
"William was sick and tired of seeing how triggered and anxious Kate would become every time Meghan and Harry would do or say something that negatively impacted them — no matter how subtle — and as soon as he suggested it, Kate agreed it was vital for them all," the source claimed.
