Prince Harry Is Scrambling for 'More Sensational Material' for Paperback Copy of 'Spare': Source
Prince Harry is rumored to be working on a new copy of his memoir, Spare, but the Duke of Sussex might not have enough anecdotes to add.
According to a source, the book publisher is looking for "more sensational material" to include in the special edition copy.
Spare hit shelves in 2023, and since its release, there have been allegations of a follow-up project being released, but 18 months later, there has yet to be a second iteration of it.
OK! previously reported an insider claimed Harry was working on content to include in newer copies of the autobiography.
"Prince Harry is already planning to add at least one new chapter… to the paperback," the insider claimed, adding that it would be out "later this year or early next, when the hardcover sales have ended."
"Readers are eager to know [Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle’s] feelings about the royal backlash they have suffered after the airing of their Netflix doc, and the publication of Spare," the source added.
Despite the ongoing assumptions about Spare, a rep for Harry confirmed the reports were "not true."
Aside from his tell-all, the Duke of Sussex is expected to skip the royal family's summer trip to Balmoral amid their ongoing feud. An insider shared that King Charles hopes to see Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet after years of the Sussexes living in the U.S.
"Charles really does want to build a better relationship with Archie and Lili and spend quality time with them," a source told an outlet. "So it's possible that the Sussexes might go alone at the end of the summer just before the King returns to London, but it's highly unlikely given the current tensions."
"The most likely option is for the King to keep in contact with his grandchildren via Skype calls so that he doesn't lose touch with what they're getting up to," they added.
- Sussex Support Meltdown: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Deserted by High-Profile Pals Amid Popularity Collapse
- Meghan Markle Awkwardly Pitched Herself to Work With Beyoncé at 2019 Film Premiere
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children Are Unlikely to Visit King Charles at Balmoral as Tension Worsens
Due to the Sussexes leaving the royal fold in 2020, Meghan Markle hasn't attended a royal engagement since Queen Elizabeth's funeral.
"Harry and Meghan will not be joining the rest of the royal family in August," the source said.
"The King is keen for it to be a happy family occasion, which will see members of the royal family come together for just over a week to discuss plans for the future and to unwind," the insider revealed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In 2023, the Sussexes were asked to leave their royal estate, and the eviction notice made it difficult for the brood to travel to the U.K. safely.
"When the King asked Prince Harry and his wife to vacate Frogmore Cottage, Harry said, 'Doesn't the King want to see his grandchildren?'" Michael Cole told GB News.
"Well, the fact is he is not seeing his grandchildren," he noted. "He has hardly seen Prince Archie, and I am not sure he has even since Princess Lilibet more than once. It is a very sad state of affairs."
An insider spoke to Daily Mail.