Meghan Markle Admits 'Most People Didn't Treat Me Like A 'Black Woman' Until She Moved To U.K. & People 'Made It Such An Issue'

"At that time, I wasn't thinking about how race played a part in any of this," Meghan — who wed Harry in May 2018 — recalled. "I genuinely didn't think about it."

"It's very different to be a minority but not be treated as a minority right off the bat," the mother-of-two candidly noted. "I'd say now, people are very aware of my race because they made it such an issue when I went to the UK. But before that, most people didn’t treat me like a ‘black woman.’ So that talk didn’t happen for me."