Meghan Markle Blasts Half-Sister Samantha Markle In Netflix Docuseries: 'I Don't Know Your Middle Name'

“Suddenly, it felt like she was everywhere,” the 38-year-old star said of her sibling, adding that she hadn't seen the 58-year-old book author "for over a decade."

“I don’t know your middle name. I don’t know your birthday,” she continued. “You’re telling these people you raised me, and you coined me Princess Pushy? I hadn’t had a fallout with her. We didn’t have a closeness to be able to have that. And I wanted a sister!"