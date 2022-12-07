Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands As They're Honored At Glam NYC Gala: Photos!
The Duke and Duchess' night out! On Tuesday, December 6, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went glam for the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City, where they were among several honorees.
The mom-of-two, 41, radiated beauty in a white off-the shoulder gown and swept her hair up in a neat bun, but all eyes were on the aquamarine ring she donned, as it once belonged to Princess Diana. Harry stuck to his classic look of a dark suit, matching tie and white shirt.
The twosome held hands while walking the carpet and later took the stage to receive a trophy from Robert F. Kennedy's daughter Kerry Kennedy, who explained the pair was receiving the honor for speaking up against racism.
"The enduring dream of RFK of a just and peaceful world is so much more than a simple hope. It’s a direct ask, a specific challenge, a call to action, a test of individual courage and collective spirit," the former actress told the audience. "And his appeal to humanity is as relevant today as it was in 1966 when he stood before the University of Cape Town, a place we’ve visited and hold close to our hearts. And he delivered a vision for the common good of society."
The Invictus Games founder also spoke, noting, "Each time a man stands up for an ideal or acts to improve the lot of others or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope. And as we all face a complete and challenging time in the world, we choose the path of optimism of care for each other and our communities."
"We understand this honor, not about the culmination of a life’s work, but instead and in many ways for us, a beginning," Harry concluded.
The stars' big night comes just days before the Thursday, December 8, premiere of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The Liz Garbus-directed project is split into two parts, with the latter debuting one week later on Thursday, December 15.
In the trailer, Harry hinted at why they fled the monarchy, stating, "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family." They'll also give an inside look at their new life in California.
