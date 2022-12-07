Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands As They're Honored At Glam NYC Gala: Photos!

The Duke and Duchess' night out! On Tuesday, December 6, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went glam for the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City, where they were among several honorees.

The mom-of-two, 41, radiated beauty in a white off-the shoulder gown and swept her hair up in a neat bun, but all eyes were on the aquamarine ring she donned, as it once belonged to Princess Diana. Harry stuck to his classic look of a dark suit, matching tie and white shirt.