Cash Grab: Meghan Markle Writing Memoir That 'Will Be A Huge Money-Spinner,' Claims Royal Biographer
Meghan Markle is following in Prince Harry's footsteps: about nine months after the Duke of Sussex released his book, Spare, royal biographer Tom Bower claimed the mom-of-two is in the midst of penning her own story!
"My information is that she is writing her memoirs and it will be a huge money-spinner," he spilled to GB News.
Bower hinted that the former actress may be gearing up to make the announcement soon, as she's been out and about by her husband's side for the Invictus Games. However, Bower said of her appearances, "all that we have seen last week is absolute media manipulation."
Bower could also be referring to Meghan's recent stop at a California In-N-Out Burger, where she was pictured flashing her pearly whites while ordering at the drive-thru. Social media users were quick to call her out, assuming it was a staged photo op.
"Meghan Markle set up a pap shot w/Backgrid @ In-N-Out. So staged, the pap was on the OTHER SIDE of the In-N-Out drive-thru window," one person tweeted, while another noted, "Compare to other celeb drive-thru pics. So hi-res! Was this a paid appearance ... "
Harry's Invictus Games are taking place in Düsseldorf, Germany, where he arrived ahead of Meghan. Beforehand, the dad-of-two was in London for the WellChild Awards, though he didn't have any kind of family reunion due to ongoing tension.
On the other hand, since he was in his native country on the one-year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death, he did swing by her gravesite, though no relatives joined him, opting for a royal family event honoring her instead.
Meghan's flight had a layover in London, but she also didn't speak to any members of the royal family while there. That marked the first time the Suits alum was in England since attending the queen's September 2022 funeral.
The Duke of Sussex had previously returned in May to witness his father King Charles' coronation, though Meghan and their two children stayed put in California at the time.