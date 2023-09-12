OK Magazine
OK LogoROYALS

Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry at Invictus Games as Divorce Rumors Loom

meghanmarkle princeharry pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 12 2023, Published 3:18 p.m. ET

Together at last. Meghan Markle finally made it to Düsseldorf, Germany, where she will cheer on contestants at the Invictus Games alongside her husband, Prince Harry.

On Tuesday, September 12, the Duchess of Sussex arrived at Day 3 of the tournament after being noticeably absent from the first two days of the competitive multi-sport event for international wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.

meghan markle invictus
Source: mega

Meghan Markle arrived in Germany for the 2023 Invictus Games.

As seen in photos obtained by OK!, Meghan, 42, was beaming with joy while sitting in the backseat of a car in Düsseldorf as she made her way to Merkur Spiel-Arena, where the Paralympic-styled tournament — first created by Prince Harry, 38, in 2014 — is taking place from Saturday, September 9, to Saturday, September 16.

This year's Invictus Games includes 550 participants from 21 countries competing in 10 different sports categories.

meghan makrl einvictus
Source: mega

The Duchess of Sussex flew in from Los Angles after being noticeably absent from the first two days of the tournament.

Prior to her arrival, Meghan was spotted arriving at LAX in Los Angeles, Calif., where she jetted off to London for a quick 90-minute pit stop in England’s capital city before reuniting with her lover in Germany.

Meghan's appearance at the Invictus Games likely came as a relief to her husband, who displayed a "hint of growing excitement and tension" while waiting to be reunited with "his own personal team-mate Meghan" after attending the first two days of the event without his other half, according to body language expert Judi James.

prince harry invictusgames
Source: mega

Prince Harry stepped out solo for the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games, as his wife remained in the United States.

Source: OK!

"Harry’s expending almost as much energy in the stands watching the action as the athletes out on the tracks, with his very animated displays of encouragement and enthusiasm, plus his intense greetings with all the fans and especially the small children who come up to chat, so it might be a given that he will be working up a bit of a sweat," the expert explained to The Mirror after analyzing photos of Harry interacting with contestants and audience members ahead of Meghan's arrival.

Though it was a few days late, Meghan and Harry's united appearance at the competition possibly proved all is well in their marriage as divorce rumors continue to spread about the longtime lovers — who tied the knot in 2018 before welcoming their son, Archie, 4, and daughter, Lilibet, 2.

