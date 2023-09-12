Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry at Invictus Games as Divorce Rumors Loom

"Harry’s expending almost as much energy in the stands watching the action as the athletes out on the tracks, with his very animated displays of encouragement and enthusiasm, plus his intense greetings with all the fans and especially the small children who come up to chat, so it might be a given that he will be working up a bit of a sweat," the expert explained to The Mirror after analyzing photos of Harry interacting with contestants and audience members ahead of Meghan's arrival.

Though it was a few days late, Meghan and Harry's united appearance at the competition possibly proved all is well in their marriage as divorce rumors continue to spread about the longtime lovers — who tied the knot in 2018 before welcoming their son, Archie, 4, and daughter, Lilibet, 2.