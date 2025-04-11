Meghan Markle's 4-Car Security Team in NYC Deemed 'Over-the-Top' as Duchess Increases Safety Measures
Meghan Markle enjoyed a night out in New York City on Thursday, April 10. Though the duchess tends to travel with security, she used at least four different cars to detail her as she hopped from one place to the next.
The motorcade included three SUVs and an unmarked police vehicle. The latter is said to have belonged to the New York City Police Department and had two intel detectives inside of it.
The four-car motorcade began to follow the Duchess of Sussex as she joined friends for an early dinner at Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bar. After, she scurried off to the Theater District, where she enjoyed the revival of Gypsy at the Majestic Theatre.
According to an inside source, Meghan's cars were decoys and were empty inside. Nonetheless, her increased safety measures had people talking.
The source, a paparazzi photographer, compared Meghan’s “excessive” security team to that of other celebrities, saying, “No one gets police escorts” — not even A-listers like Rihanna, Beyoncé or Kim Kardashian.
They added: “Taylor [Swift] usually has two cars — her car that she’s in and a security car with her team. And if she’s going somewhere, she has a separate car on-site with her team already there, but they don’t travel together.”
A second source revealed to the outlet that celebrities always have access to a police escort, even if they don’t utilize it. “It’s something that can be made available based on the threat assessment and the circumstances of where they’re going and what they’re doing,” they claimed.
The former Suits actress’ four-car security detail comes nearly two years after she and her husband, Prince Harry, were involved in a relentless high-speed chase in NYC.
At the time, a representative for the Sussexes expressed their concern, saying being a public figure “should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”
They added: “Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.”
Though Meghan appeared to have been protected during her recent night out in the Big Apple, Harry wasn’t by her side. The Duke was reportedly in Ukraine to visit wounded military personnel.