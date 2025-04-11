ROYALS Meghan Markle Wears Designer Outfit for Girls' Night Out in NYC While Prince Harry Visits War Victims in Ukraine Source: mega Meghan Markle had a relaxing night with friends while Prince Harry was overseas.

Meghan Markle had a ball during a girls' night out in New York City! On Thursday, April 10, the Duchess of Sussex was seen dining at celebrity hotspot the Polo Bar with a few friends before heading to the Broadway play Gypsy.

Source: mega Meghan Markle made a rare outing in NYC to grab dinner and see a Broadway play with friends.

In photos, the mom-of-two rocked a black shirt with a high-waisted black and white houndstooth pencil skirt by Carolina Herrera. The star wore her hair down in loose waves and accessorized with black stiletto pointed-toe heels and a black trench coat. The women who were by Meghan's side weren't identified.

Source: mega The Duchess of Sussex wore a Carolina Herrera skirt for the posh outing.

The Suits alum's fun outing comes as husband Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Ukraine to speak with war victims and medical professionals alongside others who work for his Invictus Games Foundation. While there, the dad-of-two stopped by the Superhumans Centre in Lviv, which according to the foundation, "offers state-of-the-art prosthetics, rehabilitation, reconstructive surgery, and psychological support — all free of charge — to military personnel and civilians impacted by the ongoing conflict."

The Duke of Sussex was invited to the facility by Superhumans CEO Olga Rudneva. Invictus Games Foundation CEO Rob Owen said of their experience at the center, "This visit to the Superhumans charity in Ukraine underscores the Invictus Games Foundation’s broader commitment to supporting recovery and rehabilitation for wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans — even in the most challenging environments."

Source: mega Prince Harry was overseas in Ukraine to meet those affected by the war.

"Ukraine has been a vital part of the Invictus Games Foundation's community since participating in the Invictus Games Toronto 2017, and this visit reaffirms our dedication to standing with those who are navigating life after injury, both at the Games and beyond as part of our year-round sport recovery programmes," he added. Ukraine has participated in the Invictus Games since 2017.

Source: mega Earlier this week, the Duke of Sussex was at the U.K. Court of Appeal as he continues to try and reinstate his British security team.

Prior to the Spare author's surprise visit, he was in London at the U.K. Court of Appeal as he continues to try and reinstate his British security team when in England. As OK! reported, after Harry stepped down from the monarchy in 2020, the government stripped him of his police personnel. Though he could hire and pay for his own private bodyguards when in his home country, he feels that wouldn't offer him enough protection since they wouldn't legally be allowed to carry firearms.