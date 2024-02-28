Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Dangerously Chased in New York City in 2023, NYPD Confirms

“We found the following: reckless disregard of vehicle and traffic laws and persistently dangerous and unacceptable behavior on the part of the paparazzi during the night in question," NYPD said in their note after they downplayed the scenario shortly after it occurred.

“The individuals operated vehicles, scooters, and bicycles in a manner that forced the security team, which included an NYPD Lead Car, to take evasive actions on several occasions and a circuitous route to avoid being struck by pursuing vehicles or trapped on side blocks," they continued.

Although Harry lost his legal battle on Wednesday, February 28, the document vindicates him after being mocked for months.