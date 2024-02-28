Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Dangerously Chased in New York City in 2023, NYPD Confirms
In May of 2023, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry claimed paparazzi chased them after an event in New York City, and many critics questioned the extent of the danger they experienced.
The Sussexes were adamant that their time in Manhattan was life-threatening, and the New York Police Department provided a letter in the lawsuit Harry lost against the Home Office proving they were right.
“We found the following: reckless disregard of vehicle and traffic laws and persistently dangerous and unacceptable behavior on the part of the paparazzi during the night in question," NYPD said in their note after they downplayed the scenario shortly after it occurred.
“The individuals operated vehicles, scooters, and bicycles in a manner that forced the security team, which included an NYPD Lead Car, to take evasive actions on several occasions and a circuitous route to avoid being struck by pursuing vehicles or trapped on side blocks," they continued.
Although Harry lost his legal battle on Wednesday, February 28, the document vindicates him after being mocked for months.
There hasn't been a formal indictment, but the NYPD has enough proof to pursue criminal charges against the photographers who harassed the American-based royals.
“Our conclusion, upon review with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, is that we have sufficient evidence to arrest two individuals for reckless endangerment," they continued.
“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," the NYPD added.
The organization's initial statement led to many royalists struggling to believe the pair.
“The NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging," they stated in their May 2023 statement. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."
Due to the tragic passing of Princess Diana, Mayor Eric Adams referenced her fatal car crash when asked about the duo's time in Manhattan.
“I think there are not many of us who do not recall how his mom died and it would be horrific to lose an innocent bystander during a chase like this," the politician shared in a press conference following the incident.
Following their trip to the East Coast, it was reported that the Sussexes had to increase their personnel to prevent an incident from occurring again.
"Firstly, they would have already established a comprehensive security plan. This would involve assessing potential risks and implementing measures to mitigate them," public relations expert Mayah Riaz said in an interview. "Securing safe transportation and coordinating with the New York Police Department."
"In order to minimize risks, they will ensure the driver(s) will have experience in handling high-profile individuals. Media managing will be crucial too, given the couple's high-profile status," she added.
The letter was quoted by The Daily Beast.
Riaz spoke to The Mirror.