Meghan Markle Suffered 'Huge Medical Scare' After Giving Birth: 'It's So Rare'
Meghan Markle privately overcame an intense health battle after giving birth to one of her two children: Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.
The wife of Prince Harry revealed she previously suffered from postpartum preeclampsia during the Tuesday, April 8, premiere episode of her "Confessions of a Female Founder" podcast.
Meghan, 43, and her guest, Bumble creator Whitney Wolfe Herd, 35, discussed how they both experienced the condition — which occurs when a woman has high blood pressure and excess protein in her urine soon after childbirth, per the Mayo Clinic.
After the dating app founder referred to the diagnosis as "life or death," Meghan admitted: "It’s so rare and so scary."
"You’re still trying to juggle all of these things, and the world doesn’t know what’s happening quietly," recalled the Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed Archie in 2019 and Lilibet in 2021 with Prince Harry, 40.
She noted: "And in the quiet, you’re still trying to show up for people – mostly for your children — but those things are huge medical scares."
Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Meghan discussed a lighter topic about what it’s like to be a working mom-of-two.
Pointing out how she became a parent "in the pandemic," Meghan explained how there is now a "post-pandemic culture where there is so much working from home."
"I don’t leave the house to go to an office. My office is here," she shared. "Lili … only has a half day in preschool. If she wakes up [from her nap] and wants to find me, she knows where to find me, even if my door is closed to the office."
"She’ll be sitting there on my lap during one of these meetings with a grid of all the executives," the former Suits actress sweetly mentioned.
While Meghan’s work-home life balance isn’t necessarily perfect, the brunette beauty insists she wouldn’t want it "any other way."
"I don’t want to miss those moments," she declared. "I don’t want to miss pickup if I don’t have to. I don’t want to miss drop-off."
Meghan additionally discussed how having Archie and Lilibet around has brought "perspective" to her career as she builds her lifestyle brand As Ever.
The Deal or No Deal alum compared her business to her daughter’s potty training journey, admitting: "Both are just as important."
"It's like, 'Great, OK, where are the Cheerios? Well done.' And then you’re championing your team 10 minutes later about something that is really high value for the world," she reflected.