Meghan McCain Baffled by Spencer Pratt's Los Angeles Mayoral Run: 'This Guy Is Going to Win'
May 6 2026, Published 5:01 a.m. ET
Meghan McCain is baffled by MTV reality star-turned-mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt, who is running for Mayor of Los Angeles.
“I’m telling you this guy is going to win,” she posted on X on Wednesday, April 29.
The former View co-host and daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, 41, added his viral commercial below, which Pratt captioned “They not like us.”
‘I Know the Consequences of Failed Leadership’
In it, he takes viewers on a tour of his opponents, Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Nithya Raman’s lavish L.A. suburban homes before he shows off his own trailer.
“This is where Mayor Bass lives,” Pratt said. “You notice something? Or here, where Nithya Raman’s $3 million mansion sits.”
Pratt continued, “They don’t have to live in the mess they’ve created where you live,” as he walked through the city as disturbing images flashed onscreen.
Cut to his silver trailer, where Pratt has lived with wife Heidi Montag, 39, and their sons Gunner, 8, and Ryker, 3, since the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires.
“This is where I live,” Pratt said. “They let my home burn down. I know what the consequences of failed leadership are. That’s why I’m running for mayor, for my sons and for the rest of us Angelenos that want to stop these corrupt politicians from destroying our city. We are going to get the Golden Age of Los Angeles back.”
A New Reality
Pratt rose to fame in 2007 on MTV’s The Hills by dating and marrying Montag. The couple also appeared on The Hills: New Beginnings from 2019-2021.
Pratt hopes to join a line stars who served in political office that includes President Donald Trump, who starred on The Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice from 2004-2015; actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was governor of California from 2003-2011, and World Wrestling Federation wrestler Jesse Ventura, who served as governor of Minnesota from 1999-2003.
He has been endorsed by podcaster Joe Rogan, The Hills co-star Kristin Cavallari and former Bachelor star Nick Viall.
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Sister Stephanie Pratt Opposes His Run
Point of contention: His sister Stephanie Pratt does not support his bid.
"A vote for him is a vote for stupidity," she tweeted February 14, 2026.
Stephanie claimed he is just looking to boost sales for his autobiography, The Guy You Loved to Hate: Confessions From a Reality TV Villain.
Spencer Pratt Hopes to Fix a 'Broken' System
Pratt announced his candidacy on January 7, 2026 at the “They Let Us Burn!” protest to mark one year since wildfires destroyed Pacific Palisades, leading to 12 deaths and destroying 6,837 buildings.
"The system in Los Angeles isn’t struggling, it’s fundamentally broken,” he said. “It is a machine designed to protect the people at the top and the friends they exchange favors with while the rest of us drown in toxic smoke and ash."
He continued, "Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I'm done waiting for someone to take real action. And let me be clear, this just isn't a campaign. This is a mission, and we're gonna expose the system.”
The race takes place June 2, 2026.