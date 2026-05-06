Meghan McCain Baffled by Spencer Pratt's Los Angeles Mayoral Run: 'This Guy Is Going to Win'

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan McCain is baffled by MTV reality star-turned-mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt, who is running for Mayor of Los Angeles. “I’m telling you this guy is going to win,” she posted on X on Wednesday, April 29. The former View co-host and daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, 41, added his viral commercial below, which Pratt captioned “They not like us.”

Article continues below advertisement

‘I Know the Consequences of Failed Leadership’

Source: MEGA Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt rose to fame on MTV reality show 'The Hills.'

In it, he takes viewers on a tour of his opponents, Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Nithya Raman’s lavish L.A. suburban homes before he shows off his own trailer. “This is where Mayor Bass lives,” Pratt said. “You notice something? Or here, where Nithya Raman’s $3 million mansion sits.” Pratt continued, “They don’t have to live in the mess they’ve created where you live,” as he walked through the city as disturbing images flashed onscreen. Cut to his silver trailer, where Pratt has lived with wife Heidi Montag, 39, and their sons Gunner, 8, and Ryker, 3, since the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires. “This is where I live,” Pratt said. “They let my home burn down. I know what the consequences of failed leadership are. That’s why I’m running for mayor, for my sons and for the rest of us Angelenos that want to stop these corrupt politicians from destroying our city. We are going to get the Golden Age of Los Angeles back.”

Article continues below advertisement

A New Reality

Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt's political motivation stems from losing his house during the 2025 California wildfires.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sister Stephanie Pratt Opposes His Run

Source: MEGA Stephanie Pratt, right, does not support brother Spencer's political ambitions.

Spencer Pratt Hopes to Fix a 'Broken' System

Source: MEGA Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt with sons Ryker and Gunner on their 2023 Christmas card.