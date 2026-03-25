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Donald Trump Faked His Assassination to Look Like a Hero, Claims Ex-Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura in Whopping Statement 

split of Jesse Ventura and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Former Gov. Jesse Ventura claims Donald Trump used WWE-moves to fake his assassination attempt to look like a hero.

March 25 2026, Published 10:19 a.m. ET

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Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura said that Donald Trump’s assassination attempt on July 13, 2024, at a Butler, Penn., rally may have been staged for the then-presidential candidate to come off as a hero and boost his chances of beating his opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris.

The former wrestler told Piers Morgan on his podcast "Piers Morgan Uncensored" that the incident appeared to be the antithesis of authentic.

Ventura used professional wrestling terminology to question the event's validity, referring to a "blade job"— a technique in which wrestlers cut themselves to simulate injury.

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'Where's His Scar?'

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Source: @ShadowofEzra/X

The political guru isn't sure if Donald Trump was shot in 2024.

When Morgan noted Trump’s "fight, fight, fight" reaction after being shot, Ventura responded, "Oh yeah, right, right, right. You ever hear of a blade job?"

The host asked, “You think it was fake?” to which Ventura replied, “Where’s his scar today?” referring to the lack of visible damage to Trump's ear following the shooting.

Morgan answered, “Somebody died sitting behind him.”

“I don’t know — are you seriously going to tell me this guy’s a hero now?” Ventura asked.

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image of Jesse Ventura recently called the president a 'coward.'
Source: MEGA

Jesse Ventura recently called the president a 'coward.'

Morgan argued that Trump’s actions were heroic, to which Ventura replied, "Well, then he accomplished what he wanted out of you guys.”

Ventura also criticized Trump's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, claiming he never "earned it" through wrestling and was only inducted for political favors related to former WWE boss Vince McMahon, whose estranged wife, Linda, is currently serving as the Secretary of Education.

Jesse, a former Navy SEAL, has a history of sharp criticism toward Donald, recently labeling him a "draft-dodging coward" in response to the president’s war in Iran.

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image of A bullet grazed the upper part of Donald Trump's right ear at the 2024 rally.
Source: MEGA

A bullet grazed the upper part of Donald Trump's right ear at the 2024 rally.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Penn., fired eight rounds from an AR-15–style rifle from a nearby rooftop, roughly 400–450 feet from the stage.

A bullet grazed the upper part of Donald's right ear. One attendee, Corey Comperatore, was killed while shielding his family, and two others were critically injured.

Secret Service counter-snipers shot and killed Thomas Matthew seconds after he opened fire.

image of Some claim the blood on Donald Trump's ear was 'fake blood.'
Source: MEGA

Some claim the blood on Donald Trump's ear was 'fake blood.'

Numerous conspiracy theories emerged from across the political spectrum in the aftermath of the assassination attempt, including one that alleged the shooting was faked, citing perceived oddities such as Trump pausing to pump his fist or the Secret Service's delay in removing him from the stage.

Some medical experts even alleged the blood on Donald’s ear was "fake blood" or from a "blood pellet.” At the same time, gun aficionados said that a bullet would have caused much more grievous, potentially fatal, destruction to Donald than it apparently did.

Other critics noted that the frequently combative president was uncharacteristically quiet about his alleged assassin.

During his 2024 Republican National Convention speech, the then-candidate told the crowd he was only there "by the grace of Almighty God" and that the experience was "too painful to tell" more than once.

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