Meghan McCain Family Tragedy: TV Star’s Brother Dead at 66 — 8 Years After Senator John Passed
May 24 2026, Published 9:07 a.m. ET
Meghan McCain's older brother Doug has died at the age of 66.
The View host, 41, announced Doug's death on social media Sunday, May 24, writing: "I am deeply saddened to share the news of my brother Doug McCain’s sudden passing."
"He was a truly wonderful, joyful man who supported me throughout my life. He brought humor, fun and great conversation to every room. I will cherish our memories together," she emotionally penned.
"Our prayers are with his wife Ashley and children Caroline and Shepp," Meghan added.
Doug McCain Was Adopted by John McCain in 1965
No cause of death was given.
Doug was also the eldest son of late senator John McCain and his first wife Carol Shepp. The Navy pilot was later adopted by the Arizona rep after the pair tied the knot in 1965.
He is survived by his wife, his children, as well as his daughters-in-law Ellie and Emily, his grandson Teddy, and Carol.
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John McCain Died in 2018
John passed away in August 2018 due to brain cancer, and was famously the Republican Party nominee in the 2008 presidential election where he faced off against Barack Obama.
The politician divorced Carol, 88, in 1980 and he married second wife Cindy Hensley that same year.
John was the father of seven children: Andrew 64, Sidney, 54, John, 40, James, 38, and Bridget, 34, in addition to Doug and Meghan.
Doug opened up in a candid interview back in 2017 about his relationship with his siblings.
"It was just different, it took some time getting used to," he noted in the documentary, John McCain: For Whom The Bell Tolls.
"I have a good relationship with Cindy, as do my brother and sister. And I have a good relationship with Meghan, Jack, Jimmy and Bridget. We're not extraordinarily close, but if I ever need something, I know how to reach them," Doug went on.
Of his childhood growing up in a prominent military family, he said they "did normal things that fathers and sons and kids do."
"The housing we were in was all basically Navy pilots and their families. There were a gazillion kids around, so they tended to kind of rotate in and out because people were always getting transferred … there was just a lot of fun things to do," he recalled.