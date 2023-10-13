Meghan McCain Doesn't Watch 'The View' After She Left the Show: 'I Don't Have the Time'
Meghan McCain, the former co-host of the popular talk show The View, has revealed that she no longer watches the show after her departure.
"Partly it's just because of my lifestyle," McCain told The Messenger as she announced her new podcast, "Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat." "I don't have time to watch this kind of content. I do listen to a lot of podcasts. And you know, it's kind of like looking at an ex-boyfriend's Instagram — it's just not great for you. So no, I don't watch."
McCain, known for her conservative views and fiery debates on the program, left in 2021 following a series of headline-making arguments with her co-hosts.
Despite no longer tuning in, McCain admitted she still misses the wardrobe people from the show, with whom she worked closely during her time there from 2017 to 2021.
"I just love getting dressed up," she said. "So I miss the wardrobe people the most, and they're very kind. They have been the wardrobe people the entire history of the show."
Although she doesn't watch the show, she frequently discusses it, as evidenced by her scathing comments in a recent interview with Variety, where she also released an excerpt from her upcoming book about why she quit The View.
"During my time on The View, I felt like I was being often being punished and singled out for being a conservative," she wrote. "I’d hear a lot of complaints that the staff, including the other co-hosts and producers, had problems with my 'personality.' Until I got pregnant, I could handle it and manage it. No matter how hard the days were, I accepted the tradeoff."
"I was on the most watched TV show on daytime TV with a platform to speak to — and for — millions of women in this country. This was the deal with the devil I knowingly made," she added.
Since leaving the show, McCain has started writing a column for the British outlet Daily Mail.
In a blistering essay published in April, she criticized her time on The View and expressed her dissatisfaction with the work environment.
McCain's departure has opened up opportunities for new voices on the program such as former CNN political commentator Ana Navarro and former White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah Griffin.
As one of the most polarizing figures on the show, many online have considered her absence a massive impact on the discussions and debates on The View.
With her strong conservative views and willingness to express them, McCain often sparked heated exchanges with her co-hosts, including Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar.
Given the show's history of controversial moments and lively debates, McCain's departure marked a significant change in the dynamics of The View.