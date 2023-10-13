Meghan McCain Doesn't Watch 'The View' After She Left the Show: 'I Don't Have the Time'

McCain, known for her conservative views and fiery debates on the program, left in 2021 following a series of headline-making arguments with her co-hosts.

Despite no longer tuning in, McCain admitted she still misses the wardrobe people from the show, with whom she worked closely during her time there from 2017 to 2021.

"I just love getting dressed up," she said. "So I miss the wardrobe people the most, and they're very kind. They have been the wardrobe people the entire history of the show."