ENTERTAINMENT Meghan McCain Calls Her Replacement on 'The View' a 'Joke' and 'Wildly Disappointing' Source: @Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain/Youtube; @TheView/X Meghan McCain blasted her 'View' replacement and former Donald Trump ally Alyssa Farrah Griffin as 'a joke' who hates Republicans. Lesley Abravanel April 29 2026, Published 12:09 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Meghan McCain recently called her replacement on The View, Alyssa Farah Griffin, a "joke" and "wildly disappointing" during an episode of her "Citizen McCain" podcast. McCain's comments centered on her belief that Griffin, who was the White House director of strategic communications and assistant to the president in 2020 during Donald Trump's first presidency, does not accurately represent conservative women, particularly after Griffin admitted to voting for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. She claimed Griffin is "in no way representative of conservative women" and labeled her as one of the "fake people" the show hired who "hate everything Republicans are.”

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The View? Having a nervous breakdown about conservatives? Groundbreaking.



Click to watch our full conversation: https://t.co/L4tZ2nzz2f pic.twitter.com/OaPuIO6Tzv — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 28, 2026 Source: @MeghanMcCain/X

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Source: @Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain/Youtube Meghan McCain commented on 'The View' on her podcast.

The daughter of late Republican Sen. John McCain expressed disappointment in what she perceives as the erosion of the legacy she built during her four-year tenure. She also appeared to forget Alyssa's name, referring to her as "whatever," while specifically praising former co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck for being a "really strong" conservative voice. “I’m gonna say something that’s a little nasty,” Meghan, 41, said. “The person they replaced me with is a joke. She is in no way representative of conservative women.”

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Source: @TheView/X Meghan McCain spoke with Isabel Brown.

“It’s been a wildly disappointing experience for me to see what legacy I helped do during the four years there while my dad battled brain cancer and I had not one, but two miscarriages while I worked there,” Meghan explained to podcast guest and MAGA influencer Isabel Brown, who was recently a subject on The View following her speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference. During the conference, the 28-year-old urged young women to have "the courage to get married and have kids — more kids than they can afford before they think they're ready.” Co-host Sara Haines described the advice as "the stupidest, most old-fashioned thing" and questioned the financial logic of encouraging families to have more children than they can afford.

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Source: @Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain/Youtube Meghan McCain is no longer on 'The View.'

Meghan also incorrectly claimed that “the show has only won an Emmy twice in its history — one time is when I was there, for Best Political Show.” The View has won at least 30 Daytime Emmys, many for Best Talk Show — but not for the “Best Political Show” category, which does not exist.

Source: Lou Rocco/ ABC- THE VIEW Meghan left the talk show in August 2021.