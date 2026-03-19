Tulsi Gabbard Has 'Lost All Credibility' With Donald Trump, Claims Bill O'Reilly 

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Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly stated that Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard had "lost all credibility" with President Donald Trump and predicted that she "won't be there much longer.” “I don’t particularly care about Tulsi Gabbard and whatever she’s doing. I know she has a title there, but I also know she was not involved with the Iranian situation at all. [CIA Director John] Ratcliffe and his CIA run that show,” he told NewsNation host Chris Cuomo. O'Reilly claimed Gabbard lost her standing after she reportedly opposed a January 2026 U.S. raid to capture former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

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Source: MEGA Bill O'Reilly said Tulsi Gabbard 'lost all credibility' with Donald Trump.

“The reason that Ms. Gabbard was not involved was that she opposed Venezuela. She opposed going in and removing Maduro. Once she did that, she lost all credibility with Donald Trump,” he said. O'Reilly argued that while she still holds the title of DNI, she currently lacks any real power within the administration's national security apparatus. “Now, why she’s still there, I don’t know. She won’t be there much longer, and that DNI doesn’t have any power right now in the Iranian situation,” he mused.

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Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt defended Tulsi Gabbard.

Despite these comments, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt maintained on Wednesday, March 18, that the president still has "full confidence" in Gabbard. Gabbard's position has also come under scrutiny following the resignation of her former chief of staff, Joe Kent, who stepped down from the National Counterterrorism Center in protest of the ongoing war with Iran. O'Reilly was fired from Fox News in April 2017 following a sexual harassment scandal involving multiple allegations and over $13 million in settlements with women, which triggered a mass advertiser boycott. Although his show held high ratings, the network deemed his conduct unacceptable and felt pressure to reform its workplace culture.

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Source: MEGA Tulsi Gabbard has faced backlash over her role.

Gabbard has faced increased scrutiny and criticism over her role as DNI following her inexplicable presence at an FBI raid on a Georgia election office in early 2026. Critics argue she has no authority for domestic law enforcement and is using her role to support Trump’s widely debunked claims about the 2020 election.

Source: MEGA Billy O'Reilly said he doesn't 'care' about Tulsi Gabbard.