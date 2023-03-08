Jimmy Fallon Teases Donald Trump For Hardly Filling Seats At CPAC: 'It Was So Empty The Guy Started Vacuuming Because He Thought The Event Was Over'
After Donald Trump was spotted at CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) in early March, he failed to draw in a crowd — something Jimmy Fallon couldn't help but point out during one of his recent monologues on his late night show.
The comedian, 48, noted that it "didn't look like too many people showed up" for Trump's speech.
“There’s more people seated at LaGuardia for flights to Moscow right now,” he quipped. “It was so empty, the guy started vacuuming because he thought the event was over.”
The TV personality also called out the businessman, 76, for making "some pretty intense promises" during his speech.
The former reality star made some interesting declarations while on stage.
“Our enemies are lunatics and maniacs,” he stated. “They cannot steer me. They cannot shake me. And they will never ever control me. And they will never ever therefore control you. At the end of the day, anyone else will be intimidated, bought off, blackmailed, or ripped to shreds. I alone will never retreat.”
Of course, Fallon got a good laugh after Trump's remarks.
“He’s either running for president or auditioning to be the next John Wick,” Fallon joked. “He was like, ‘I am your retribution,’ and then he kind of went off the rails after that. He’s like, ‘I’m the captain now, I am the one who knocks, I am the walrus. Coo-coo-ca-choo.'"
Fallon is hardly the first person that noticed Trump's popularity is dwindling.
As OK! previously reported, Chris Christie, who used to support Trump, noted people failed to show up.
“You saw the scenes at CPAC, that room was half-full,” Christie said on ABC’s This Week. “The reason I don’t think the rallies are going on … I don’t think the rallies would be nearly as big as they were before.”
Christie previously made it clear he's no longer a fan of Trump.
"We could go through the entire list — loser, loser, loser, loser — and I think Republicans are recognizing that," he said.