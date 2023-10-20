'Worst Experience of My Life': Meghan McCain Slams Seth Meyers 4 Years After Pair Engaged in Heated Conversation on TV
Meghan McCain let it be known that she is not a fan of Seth Meyers — four years after the pair got into a heated conversation on his TV show.
"Speaking of late-night stuff, I went on Seth Meyers and it was one of the worst experiences of my life, truly," the 38-year-old said on the second episode of her "Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat" podcast while chatting with guest Ted Cruz.
After the interview went down, it prompted McCain's husband, writer Ben Domenech, to attack Meyers.
"My husband tweeted that the only reason he had a show was that he gargled [Late Night executive producer] Lorne Michaels' balls," McCain continued. "It was a horrific experience, and he can go to h--- forever."
During her 2019 sit-down, The View alum and Meyers, 49, started sparring over Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, whom McCain criticized for making comments about Israel that many thought were antisemitic.
Meyers asked McCain if she needs to be sensitive while talking about Omar.
"I stand by every single thing I've said, and if that makes me unpopular in this room or in front of you, so be it," McCain said. She then appeared to get annoyed with Meyers, who asked if there was a different way to talk about "differences in Israeli policy" without being called antisemitic.
"You do keep bringing up the two tweets that she's apologized for, and I think that's a little unfair to her," Meyers said.
"Are you her publicist?" McCain fired back. "Are you her press person?"
Domenech later commented on his actions, writing, "I apologize for rage-tweeting about how Seth Meyers treated her. I don't like him, I think he's a hack, but I shouldn't have done that. I'm sorry to anyone I offended."
Meanwhile, McCain, who left The View in 2021, does not missing being on the talk show.
"Partly it's just because of my lifestyle," she told The Messenger. "I don't have time to watch this kind of content. I do listen to a lot of podcasts. And you know, it's kind of like looking at an ex-boyfriend's Instagram — it's just not great for you. So no, I don't watch."
However, she had nothing but good things to say about the wardrobe people.
"I just love getting dressed up," she said. "So I miss the wardrobe people the most, and they're very kind. They have been the wardrobe people the entire history of the show."