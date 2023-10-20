'Worst Experience of My Life': Meghan McCain Slams Seth Meyers 4 Years After Pair Engaged in Heated Conversation on TV

Meghan McCain let it be known that she is not a fan of Seth Meyers — four years after the pair got into a heated conversation on his TV show.

"Speaking of late-night stuff, I went on Seth Meyers and it was one of the worst experiences of my life, truly," the 38-year-old said on the second episode of her "Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat" podcast while chatting with guest Ted Cruz.

After the interview went down, it prompted McCain's husband, writer Ben Domenech, to attack Meyers.