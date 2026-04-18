Meghan Trainor Cancels 2026 Tour to Focus on Family: 'I Am So Sorry to Let You Down'

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Meghan Trainor made headlines this week after announcing the cancelation of her 2026 Get in Girl Tour, which was set to begin in June. The singer, 32, cited the need to prioritize her family as the reason for this unexpected decision.

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Source: @meghantrainor/Instagram Meghan Trainor has officially canceled her 2026 Get in Girl Tour, which was originally set to kick off in June.

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In an emotional message shared on Instagram Stories, Trainor explained, “After a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations, I’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the Get in Girl Tour.” Originally scheduled to kick off on June 12 in Clarkston, Michigan, the tour was planned to conclude on August 15 with a performance in Los Angeles. Fans anticipated the tour excitedly, but Trainor recently welcomed a new baby girl into her family, prompting her to rethink her commitments.

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Source: @meghantrainor/Instagram Meghan Trainor recently welcomed a baby girl, which added to her growing commitments alongside a new album release.

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“Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now,” she stated. She added, “I know this will come as a disappointment to my fans and I am so sorry to let you down.”

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Source: MEGA The singer shared the announcement through an emotional Instagram Story, explaining that she needed to prioritize her family.

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The singer reassured her supporters, stating, “I promise I’ll be back soon, and I can’t wait for you to hear this new record. I’m so proud of it and I’m endlessly grateful for your love and support always.” This decision highlights the challenges many artists face when balancing their careers with personal lives. Trainor’s commitment to her family resonates with her fans, who understand the importance of family during significant life changes.