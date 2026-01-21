Surprise Baby Joy! Meghan Trainor Welcomes Third Child Through Surrogacy
Jan. 21 2026, Published 3:59 p.m. ET
Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, celebrated the arrival of their third child, a baby girl named Mikey Moon Trainor, born via surrogate.
“Jan. 18th 2026,” the "Made You Look" hitmaker announced on Instagram Tuesday, January 20, sharing heartfelt photos with their newborn.
“Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate,” the 32-year-old singer expressed in her post.
Gratitude poured from Trainor as she continued, “We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible.”
In her heartfelt message, Trainor elaborated on the decision to use a surrogate to expand their brood, stating, “We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey, and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family.”
She couldn't contain her joy, saying, “We are over the moon in love with this precious girl.”
Trainor also mentioned how her sons, Riley, 4, and Barry, 2, feel about their new sister. “They are also ‘so excited,’” she added.
“They even got to choose her middle name,” Trainor shared, revealing an extra touch of family involvement in the baby's arrival. “We are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all🩷🥹🎀.”
In her emotional post, a radiant Trainor cradled Mikey Moon, who sported a fresh hospital beanie. Another heartwarming image captured Riley and Barry gazing lovingly at their new sibling.
Several celebrities joined the celebration, congratulating the couple on their joyful news. Angela Aguilar wrote, “Congratulations!! 🩷🩷🩷.” Mayan Lopez, daughter of George Lopez, chimed in, “CONGRATULATIONS! Welcome to the world Mikey 🤍💕🌙.”
Trainor and the Spy Kids star tied the knot in December 2018, and she has openly expressed her desire to have a large family. “This is my dream,” she told People in 2022, shortly after the birth of her second child. “I’m halfway there.”
Later that year, the "All About That Bass" singer indicated her hope to “be pregnant” in 2023.
In recent news, Trainor has distanced herself from drama surrounding a mom group after former member Ashley Tisdale labeled the group “toxic.” The pop star took to TikTok earlier this month, sharing her surprise reaction to the speculation while using her 2025 track “Still Don’t Care” as the background for her video.
“Me finding out about the apparent mom group drama,” she wrote over the clip, keeping her focus on the joyous moments in her life.