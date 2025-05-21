See Meghan Trainor's Hottest Photos Before and After Her Dramatic Weight-Loss Transformation
Meghan Trainor Glowed in Black
In a sizzling Instagram photoset, Meghan Trainor showed off her slimmed-down figure in a black, long-sleeved bodysuit with silver button designs. She amped up her sassy, classy look with thigh-high, sparkly boots.
"Booked so many shows this year... Can't wait ✨," she wrote in the caption.
She Dominated Billboard's 2025 Women in Music Awards
Trainor dazzled at Billboard's 2025 Women in Music Awards on March 29 when she arrived in a black dress with lace details on the shoulders and a sheer asymmetrical skirt. She completed her look with black stockings and black high-heeled boots.
Following her appearance at the event, the 31-year-old "All About That Bass" songstress took to Instagram to thank everyone after receiving the Hitmaker Award. She also addressed the "disheartening" comments about her body, "instead of my music, my passion, or the decade of hard work that got me here. This is what it’s like to be a woman in the music industry."
"No, I don't look like I did 10 years ago. I've been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me. I've worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I'm so glad I did because I feel great," she continued, confirming she began taking the FDA-approved weight-loss medication to help her lose weight.
She concluded, "Here's to celebrating talent, growth, and the power of putting yourself first. Let's keep shifting the convo to what REALLY matters. With love 💙."
Meghan Trainor Debuted Her Weight-Loss
The "Dear Future Husband" singer shared the first look of her thinner frame in March, uploading a series of photos of herself in an all-white outfit that consisted of a white T-shirt, knee-high boots and white arm warmers.
Trainor simply wrote in the caption, "♡."
Meghan Trainor Turned Up the Heat!
Trainor made waves at the iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2024 in a black and white corset-style top, leather skirt and a fluffy hat.
Mrs. Claus Came to Town!
For the 2024 106.1 KISS FM iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, Trainor unleashed her inner Mrs. Claus spirit in a holiday-inspired look. The ensemble featured a bra-top with white fur trim, a cowboy-style hat, red and silver mini-skirt, red cardigan with feathers, and bejeweled knee-high boots.
"jingle ball has begun 😘🎄 @iheartradio #jingleball #iheartjingleball," she captioned the December 2024 upload.
A Hot Sneak Peek!
Trainor left little to the imagination in an October 2022 update, posing in front of a full-length mirror in a neon green two-piece outfit that exposed her cleavage.
She wrote in the caption of the photoset, "Important dump. My 4th album TAKIN’ IT BACK is out now😭 Thank you to every single person who worked on this album (you know who you are and I love you forever😘) Thank you to the fans for keeping me going! And thank you to my family and my sweet baby boy Riley for inspiring me to work harder 💖 #TakinitBack."
Flower-Like Beauty
"Honored to be a part of #inspirechange today! 💖 Got to perform #withyou for the first time and I was so nervous but WE DID IT! I didn’t fall! Thank you so much to the team for making me feel so beautiful," she captioned a September 2019 photoset.
In the update, she can be seen walking around a garden, wearing a black and pink oversized jersey dress with a high slit that exposed her legs. She also sported black platform boots to complete the look.