See Meghan Trainor's Hottest Photos Before and After Her Dramatic Weight-Loss Transformation

Trainor dazzled at Billboard's 2025 Women in Music Awards on March 29 when she arrived in a black dress with lace details on the shoulders and a sheer asymmetrical skirt. She completed her look with black stockings and black high-heeled boots.

Following her appearance at the event, the 31-year-old "All About That Bass" songstress took to Instagram to thank everyone after receiving the Hitmaker Award. She also addressed the "disheartening" comments about her body, "instead of my music, my passion, or the decade of hard work that got me here. This is what it’s like to be a woman in the music industry."

"No, I don't look like I did 10 years ago. I've been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me. I've worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I'm so glad I did because I feel great," she continued, confirming she began taking the FDA-approved weight-loss medication to help her lose weight.

She concluded, "Here's to celebrating talent, growth, and the power of putting yourself first. Let's keep shifting the convo to what REALLY matters. With love 💙."