'I'm Sick of Ozempic': Meghan Trainor Accused of Using Weight Loss Drugs After Debuting Slimmed-Down Figure

After Meghan Trainor , 31, shared a series of photos on social media, debuting her recent weight loss, fans accused the singer of using drugs to achieve her thin figure .

In the images, Trainor showed off her toned legs as she donned a white T-shirt with pink lingerie printed on it and a tool overlay. The star accessorized the look with knee-high boots and white arm warmers as she crouched on the ground.

After seeing the change in the podcaster’s appearance, fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.