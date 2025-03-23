or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Meghan Trainor
PHOTOS

'I'm Sick of Ozempic': Meghan Trainor Accused of Using Weight Loss Drugs After Debuting Slimmed-Down Figure

Photo of Meghan Trainor.
Source: @meghantrainor/Instagram

Meghan Trainor donned a white T-shirt with lingerie printed on it with a tool overlay.

By:

March 23 2025, Published 2:48 p.m. ET

What happened to all that bass?

After Meghan Trainor, 31, shared a series of photos on social media, debuting her recent weight loss, fans accused the singer of using drugs to achieve her thin figure.

meghan trainor accused weight loss drugs debuting slimmed down figure
Source: @meghantrainor/Instagram

Meghan Trainor put her thin figure on display in that all-white ensemble.

In the images, Trainor showed off her toned legs as she donned a white T-shirt with pink lingerie printed on it and a tool overlay. The star accessorized the look with knee-high boots and white arm warmers as she crouched on the ground.

After seeing the change in the podcaster’s appearance, fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“'All about that bass’??? Until Ozempic then you are all about that treble,” one person penned, referencing the blonde beauty’s song “All About That Bass,” while another person echoed, “Where did all the bass go?”

“I’m sick of Ozempic,” a third user added, accusing her of using the popular weight loss drug, as a fourth shared, “LMFAO body positive until you can get your hands on Ozempic 😂.”

meghan trainor accused weight loss drugs debuting slimmed down figure
Source: @meghantrainor/Instagram

'Body positive until you can get your hands on Ozempic,' one user said after seeing the photos of Meghan Trainor.

“You know I won’t be no stick-figure, silicone Barbie doll,” one more individual wrote, calling out lyrics from her hit track.

As OK! previously reported, in addition to dropping some weight, Trainor also recently revealed that she got a b------ augmentation.

"I have never been more comfortable in my body," she said about going under the knife. "Maybe it’s because I’m in my 30s now and I’m better. I’ve been working with a therapist for a long time, trying to rewire my brain to love myself more.”

“It's always something like a work in progress, and that's why I write all these anthemic songs of, 'I love myself,' because it's constantly a thing I'm working on and I notice my fans are also working on that. So that's how we connect,” she noted.

meghan trainor accused weight loss drugs debuting slimmed down figure
Source: @meghantrainor/Instagram

Meghan Trainor captioned the upload, '♡.'

Trainor shared that she didn’t like how “saggy” and "uneven" her chest looked before the surgery, especially after having two sonsRiley, 4, and Barry, 19 months — with husband Daryl Sabara.

The musician said she got a "full anchor" lift and implants.

“Before they were just empty and different sizes and just felt like skin on me. There wasn't much b----- tissue,” she explained.

Trainor revealed she had a conversation with her old bust the night before getting the procedure.

meghan trainor accused weight loss drugs debuting slimmed down figure
Source: @meghantrainor/Instagram

Meghan Trainor added a hat and black and white jacket to the ensemble.

"I cried and was like, 'You guys got me bullied. You didn't make much milk for me for my babies. You always had to be duct taped to my chin. I love you and thank you for all you've done for me, but also goodbye. It was dramatic and I started crying," she recalled.

