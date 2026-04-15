Meghan Trainor Admits 'Obsessed' Husband Daryl Sabara 'Always Wants to Touch Me' in Rare Intimacy Confession
April 15 2026, Published 12:25 p.m. ET
Meghan Trainor got cheeky about married life with her husband, Daryl Sabara, revealing in a rare confession that he can't keep his hands off her.
"Anytime I’m near him, especially at night or even in his sleep, he will always want to touch me or tell me how beautiful I am," Trainor, 32, gushed in an interview with a news outlet published on Wednesday, April 15.
Meghan Trainor Got Candid About Life With Daryl Sabara
Trainor, who tied the knot with the Spy Kids actor, 33, in 2018, said that despite their mismatched schedules, she still feels the love from him daily.
"Every night he passes out at, like, 9, and I get up multiple times to go because I’ve had babies," she recalled. "Every time I get back in bed, I wake him up a little bit, but not enough to be alive. And then he always rolls over and grabs me and is like, 'You’re the only one I want forever and always. I need you now.' And I’m like, 'What? You’re snoring.' So cute."
Daryl Sabara Is 'Obsessed' With Meghan Trainor
"It’s a nice relief to be confidently loved. I know I’m the one he’s obsessed with, and he’s the one I’m obsessed with," the "All About That Bass" singer continued.
Trainor and Sabara share three children: sons, Riley, 5, and Barry, 2, and daughter Mikey Moon, whom they welcomed in January.
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Meghan Trainor Addressed Surrogate Criticism
Trainor made headlines earlier this month for addressing criticism she faced for welcoming her third child via surrogacy.
“I want my daughter to come to this world and not everyone attack her for the way she got here. All of that went through my head,” she explained during an appearance on Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. “But my team was with me, my therapist was with me, everyone was so supportive. My husband was like, ‘Everyone can suck our a--.'"
Meghan Trainor's 60-Pound Weight Loss
The criticism only added to the backlash she faced after losing 60 pounds, as she had previously been known for promoting body positivity.
“I didn't look [at the comments],” she explained. "I knew fully—because it was after all the hate I was already getting for changing, just for looking different because I took care of myself—so I was like, ‘Oh, they hate me now. They ain't going to like this,’ and it was a cloud of tears every night of just worry.”