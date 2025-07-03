The opening photo of Trainor's Instagram carousel exhibits her recent b----- augmentation.

"I knew I need a lift since day one…" she spilled on the April 16, episode of the "Forever Young Podcast." "They came out saggy. I was raised with saggy b----. And then I had two kids. I gained the most weight I ever had. Then I lost it all, I lost even more."

Her father went to Victoria's Secret and bought her implants to help, since he "knew [she] was so lopsided."

"The week before surgery, I would look at my b---- in the shower, and I was like, 'These aren’t even mine anymore. Get these off,'" she continued. "So I think when you’re at that place, that’s when you know."

Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour ultimately performed the procedure to make her b------ "perky" and the "perfect size."