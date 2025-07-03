Meghan Trainor Flaunts Chest Implants While Celebrating Son's Second Birthday: Photos
Meghan Trainor "ain't no size two."
The pop star, 31, showed off her fresh b--- job while cuddling her son in a cleavage-baring top on Wednesday, July 2.
The mom donned a lacy, white V-neck with an open back as she held Barry in a tight embrace. She paired her look with a rhinestone buckle belt and wore her long blonde hair in loose beach waves. The child coordinated with his mom in a long-sleeved, white onesie.
Trainor completed her photo dump with several memories, whether cutting her youngest child's nails, holding him while getting her makeup done or singing and playing a small piano together. Barry was also pictured doing the dishes, playing a ukulele and riding a carousel.
"Our sweet Barry turned 2 yesterday😭," Trainor captioned her Instagram post. "Time is flying and I need it to slow down… AND we celebrated our anniversary of our first date haha 9 years since we went on our first date @darylsabara !!! Thank you for this beautiful life with these beautiful babies🥹💖."
"Cutting the nails - is also always only mama’s job: love these pics wow," singer Natasha Bedingfield wrote, while Tinashe and Paris Hilton flooded the comments section with heart-eyes emojis.
"I love him," Moana 2 composer Emily Bear added.
Trainor shares Barry and Riley, 4, with husband Daryl Sabara.
Meghan Trainor's B--- Job Details
The opening photo of Trainor's Instagram carousel exhibits her recent b----- augmentation.
"I knew I need a lift since day one…" she spilled on the April 16, episode of the "Forever Young Podcast." "They came out saggy. I was raised with saggy b----. And then I had two kids. I gained the most weight I ever had. Then I lost it all, I lost even more."
Her father went to Victoria's Secret and bought her implants to help, since he "knew [she] was so lopsided."
"The week before surgery, I would look at my b---- in the shower, and I was like, 'These aren’t even mine anymore. Get these off,'" she continued. "So I think when you’re at that place, that’s when you know."
Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour ultimately performed the procedure to make her b------ "perky" and the "perfect size."
Meghan Trainor Changes 'All About That Bass' Lyrics
Trainor further called attention to her transformation during her Wango Tango festival performance on May 10. She changed the lyrics of her song "All About That Bass" to reflect her new body.
"Yeah, it's pretty clear, I got some new b----," she belted out instead of "Yeah, it's pretty clear, I ain't no size two."