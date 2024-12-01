Meghan Trainor Admits She 'Cannot Smile Anymore' After Getting 'Too Much Botox': 'My Face Hurts'

"I cannot smile anymore. Look, this is as big as I can smile," the chart-topper said of the results before looking into the camera and trying her best to flash a grin. "Now, I can’t unsee it. And everywhere I go I cannot smile. My face hurts to smile, to even try. I don’t look happy. I look like I smelled someone’s f--- … somebody help me!”

When Trainor started getting injections, the reaction she got from people around her made her want to continue undergoing the treatment. "I was like, 'This is young.' People gave me compliments [saying], 'You look rested.' So, I was like, 'I'm going to do it again.' I just got back from tour," she recalled. However, after going through her unique experience, the blonde beauty advises others, "don’t try everything.”