Meghan Trainor Admits She 'Cannot Smile Anymore' After Getting 'Too Much Botox': 'My Face Hurts'
Meghan Trainor is being brutally honest about getting Botox.
During the Wednesday, November 20, episode of the "Workin' On It with Meghan Trainor & Ryan Trainor" podcast, the pop star, 30, admitted she went overboard with facial injections and completely lost her ability to smile.
"I got too much Botox and I need help," she candidly explained. "I messed up. I've had Botox, like, a handful of times … just my forehead."
"Someone convinced me with my little lips that if you did a lip flip, you put filler right above your upper lip, that you could have a beautiful flip on your upper lip,” Trainor continued. “And I could have one for the first time in my whole 30 years of living — it was not true.”
"I cannot smile anymore. Look, this is as big as I can smile," the chart-topper said of the results before looking into the camera and trying her best to flash a grin. "Now, I can’t unsee it. And everywhere I go I cannot smile. My face hurts to smile, to even try. I don’t look happy. I look like I smelled someone’s f--- … somebody help me!”
When Trainor started getting injections, the reaction she got from people around her made her want to continue undergoing the treatment. "I was like, 'This is young.' People gave me compliments [saying], 'You look rested.' So, I was like, 'I'm going to do it again.' I just got back from tour," she recalled. However, after going through her unique experience, the blonde beauty advises others, "don’t try everything.”
While she may be hesitant about more Botox, Trainor, who shares sons, Riley, 3, and Barry, 1, with her husband, Daryl Sabara, 32, is still eager to undergo a b---- augmentation. "My mommy b------ were full of milk and now they're empty and then full of milk and now they're empty. They got big, they got small, they got big, they got small," she said.
"I've lost some weight and I have sags on, just like saggy sacks as b----," the "Made You Look" crooner added.
Trainor is known to be extremely candid about the awkward situations in her life. As OK! previously reported, the musician claimed she "stopped breathing" after overdoing it with edibles.
"I ate too many edibles," she revealed during a recent episode of her podcast. "I lost my mind and then panic disorder started, then I had panic attacks. I took 50 milligrams on accident. I opened up a demon in my head."