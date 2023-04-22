Pregnant Meghan Trainor Remembers Traumatizing Birth Of First Child That Left Her With PTSD
Meghan Trainor is opening up like never before about her scary birth story as she awaits the arrival of her second child with husband Daryl Sabara.
Ahead of the release of her upcoming book, Dear Future Mama, set for release Tuesday, April 25, in which she details the challenging arrival of her first born, the songstress, 29, recounted the horrifying experience that left her with PTSD.
The "Mother" musician's son, Riley, struggled with breathing issues and spent several days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) before he was healthy enough to go home. Trainor was diagnosed with PTSD after her firstborn's birth, as Riley was immediately rushed to the NICU with Sabara while she was stuck on the surgical table being sewn up.
"Usually when you're being sewn up for 45 minutes, you're like, 'Look at my gorgeous baby. We did it. This is everything.' But I was laying there alone," the "Made You Look" singer said in a new interview. "In the moment, I was so drugged up, I was calling my mom, and she's crying on the phone, like, 'Are you okay?'"
"And I was like, 'We're fine.' And then when I tell people what happened, they're like, 'Jesus Christ,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, that was kind of messed up, right?'" Trainor recalled.
Once she and her husband finally took her baby home, Trainor realized something was going on with her, as she began having nightmares and flashbacks to the C-section.
"I couldn't go to sleep at night. I would be in tears and tell Daryl, 'I'm still on that table, dude. I'm trapped there. I can't remind myself I'm in bed and I'm safe at home.' I had to learn how traumatic it was," the soon-to-be mother-of-two explained, adding that she sought help from her therapist.
Trainor — who wed the Spy Kids star in December 2018 — then revealed of what her therapist told her: "So, you know how you cry every night when you go to bed and you feel the pain, even though there's no pain left, and it comes back to you? It's chemical reactions in your brain."
"Something's off, and we have to open that up and heal that wound," she remembered of what her therapist said.
Through therapy, "I just worked through it," the Grammy winner proudly concluded. "Time heals all."
Trainor is expected to welcome Riley's younger sibling this summer. The lovebirds announced they had a bun in the oven in January, gushing at the time: "I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.' I'm halfway there — I want four kids!"
