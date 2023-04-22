Pregnant Meghan Trainor Remembers Traumatizing Birth Of First Child That Left Her With PTSD

The "Mother" musician's son, Riley, struggled with breathing issues and spent several days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) before he was healthy enough to go home. Trainor was diagnosed with PTSD after her firstborn's birth, as Riley was immediately rushed to the NICU with Sabara while she was stuck on the surgical table being sewn up.

"Usually when you're being sewn up for 45 minutes, you're like, 'Look at my gorgeous baby. We did it. This is everything.' But I was laying there alone," the "Made You Look" singer said in a new interview. "In the moment, I was so drugged up, I was calling my mom, and she's crying on the phone, like, 'Are you okay?'"