Megyn Kelly 'Believes' Ashleigh Banfield's Reporting About Savannah Guthrie's Brother-in-Law Allegedly Being a Suspect in Missing Mom Case: She 'Was on to Something'

Megyn Kelly is speaking out as questions continue to surround the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother — and she’s making it clear she "believes" Ashleigh Banfield’s recent reporting should not be dismissed. On a recent episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the former Fox News host weighed in on how NBC has been covering the case on Today, suggesting Savannah likely has a strong influence over what the network chooses to share. Kelly also addressed ongoing rumors that Savannah’s brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni — the husband of her sister, Annie Guthrie — could be a “prime suspect” in the investigation.

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly discussed Savannah Guthrie's missing mom on her podcast.

"It's interesting to watch NBC in the mornings on the Today show to see what they're reporting on this case, because there's no question in my mind, it will have been blessed by Savannah. There's zero doubt that they are asking her, are you comfortable with this? They would not want to upset her or get out ahead of their skis or go someplace where she didn't want it. And they were the ones who broke the news that the search of Annie's home was consensual, as opposed to, via search warrant. So to me, I'm deducing, though I can't confirm it, as an independent fact, that she doesn't want it looking like her sister or anybody living in that home, like the brother-in-law, are in any way in trouble," Megyn said of Savannah’s sister, who allegedly was the last person to see their mother, Nancy, before her January 31 disappearance.

"But that does not jive with Ashley Banfield's reporting about them considering Annie's husband, Tomas, and that he…may be a prime suspect in this case. We're still investigating that too, and all I can tell you is that I have reason to believe Ashley Banfield was on to something. I don't know that he did this, but I do believe her reporting that they are taking a very serious look at him, and he's been out of the picture. He has not been in any of the videos," she added.

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

As OK! previously reported, Ashleigh claimed Savannah’s brother-in-law is a “prime suspect” while discussing the ongoing investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. During the Tuesday, February 3, episode of her podcast “Drop Dead Serious,” titled Stunning New Twist: Savannah's Sister's Car Seized, Cameras Smashed, the podcast laid out what she described as new and troubling developments in the case.

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube The host believes Savannah Guthrie has influence over NBC's reporting.

“They have towed Annie Guthrie’s car. And there is some connection to Annie Guthrie’s car and Nancy Guthrie’s son-in-law — that would be Annie’s husband, Tommaso Cioni, age 50 from Tuscon, Ariz., married to Annie P. Guthrie, Savannah’s sister,” she claimed. She continued, “And my law enforcement source tells me that Tommaso Cioni is the prime suspect in this case. Again, law enforcement source tells me that Nancy Guthrie’s son-in-law, married to Annie Guthrie, Savannah’s sister, is — may be, may be a prime suspect in this case. At the very least, let me tamp that down, because sometimes it’s the first person you’re looking at, not ‘prime’ as in there’s no one else, OK? So, let’s be really mindful of that. Families are always looked at first as well.”

Source: Ashleigh Banfield x Drop Dead Serious/YouTube Pima County Sheriff Chris Nonas disputed the reporter's claims.

However, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nonas, who is actively involved in the investigation and has previously appeared on Ashleigh’s podcast, strongly disputed those claims. “We don’t have anybody here listed as a suspect,” Chris said during a Thursday, February 5, press conference.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram;NBC The investigation is still ongoing.

“Nobody’s eliminated, but we just really don’t have enough to say, ‘This is our suspect, this is our guy, we know — or our gal.’ We don’t know that,” he added, calling the reporting “irresponsible.” “And it’s really kind of reckless to report that someone is a suspect when they could very well be a victim.”