OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mother Case: Police Have 'Not Identified a Person of Interest' After Former NewsNation Host Claims Brother-in-Law Is Involved

Source: NBC

Police have 'not identified a person of interest' after former NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield claimed Savannah Guthrie's brother-in-law is involved.

Feb. 4 2026, Published 10:48 a.m. ET

After former NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield claimed on Tuesday, February 3, that Savannah Guthrie’s brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, has been identified as a person of interest, police issued a statement amid the investigation.

Photo of Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.
Source: NBC

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

Pima County Sheriff's Department issued an update on Wednesday, February 4, confirming they have "not identified a suspect or person of interest" in the case.

"Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie," the statement continued. "Detectives are working closely with Guthrie's family. While we appreciate the public's concern, the sharing of unverified accusations or false information is irresponsible and does not assist the investigation."

Tommaso is married to Savannah's sister Annie, who reportedly had dinner with her mom on the last night she was seen, January 30. It is unclear if Tommaso attended the dinner.

On her podcast, "Drop Dead Serious," Banfield claimed that investigators towed Annie's car, which was believed to have "some connection" to Tommaso. The TV host reported that the windows in Nancy's home were smashed in.

Nancy Guthrie Was Reported Missing on February 1

Photo of Nancy Guthrie was reported missing after she failed to appear for her regular Sunday church service.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing after she failed to appear for her regular Sunday church service.

Savannah Guthrie

Nancy was reported missing on February 1 after she failed to appear for her normal Sunday church service.

That same day, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos announced that Nancy's disappearance was being investigated as a potential crime after finding "concerning evidence."

Nancy was "limited in her mobility" but didn't have any "cognitive issues," leading authorities to believe she "did not leave on her own," according to the Pima County Sheriff.

Blood Was Found Inside Nancy Guthrie's Home

Photo of Police revealed on February 2 that blood was found inside Nancy Guthrie's home.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Police revealed on February 2 that blood was found inside Nancy Guthrie's home.

Police confirmed one day later that they believed Nancy may have been abducted from her home after finding blood and signs of forced entry.

"We took some samples that we hope would have profile of a DNA, profile that gives us some identification as to what we’re looking at," the sheriff confirmed. "We believe she was taken out of the home against her will, and that’s how this investigation is moving."

In their search for the missing 84-year-old woman, authorities have deployed airplanes, helicopters, drones and Border Patrol search-and-rescue dogs.

'TMZ' Reportedly Received Unverified Ransom Letter

Photo of 'TMZ' received an unverified email that was believed to written like a ransom letter.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

'TMZ' received an unverified email that was believed to written like a ransom letter.

TMZ reported on February 2 that they received an unverified email from Nancy's alleged kidnappers that was "written like a ransom note for Savannah Guthrie's mother."

TMZ executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere said there were “specific requests for certain amounts of money… Bitcoin.”

“We don’t know if it is authentic or not, but when you read it, they are acting as if, ‘Yeah, only we would know these things and we’re serious,'" producer Harvey Levin added. "There is a dollar demand and an 'or else’ in there, so we will let you know as this thing kind of develops.”

The investigation into Nancy's disappearance has been described as a "race against time" by authorities, and a reward has been offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

