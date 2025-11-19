Politics Megyn Kelly Insists Olivia Nuzzi's RFK Jr. Affair Claims Are True, Accuses All Kennedy Men of Being Unfaithful: 'I Have Zero Doubt' Source: mega 'It’s so detailed like, she has to be a true lunatic to say all this,' the conservative podcaster said. Allie Fasanella Nov. 19 2025, Published 11:05 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Megyn Kelly has no doubt that Olivia Nuzzi had an affair with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Speaking about Nuzzi's upcoming memoir during the Monday, November 18, episode of her podcast, the conservative podcaster said she buys the 32-year-old political reporter's claims "entirely." "It's so detailed like, she has to be a true lunatic to say all this," Kelly, 55, declared. "Because she would get sued so quickly for defamation, and if he were innocent, he would sue her."

Megyn Kelly Says RFK Jr. Would Take Legal Action If Olivia Nuzzi Was Lying

Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/Youtube 'I really have zero doubt it happened,' Kelly said on Monday's episode of her show.

Kelly continued: "If you’re Health and Human Services Secretary, you’re a married man, and somebody’s coming out, a reporter, saying all these things [about] you, and not a word of this is true, you would absolutely sue her. But, you wouldn’t if it were true and you knew she had your text messages and so on." She added, "I really have zero doubt it happened, for the record. I have to tell you, he’s denied it, but it’s just ridiculous."

Megyn Kelly Cited the Kennedy Family's Reputation for Cheating

Source: mega It's rumored that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines got together while the former was still married.

During the episode, Kelly also brought up the fact that Kennedy, 71 and Cheryl Hines, 60, allegedly got together while the politician was still with his late ex-wife, Mary Richardson. "You lose him how you get him," she quipped. Kelly then mentioned the reputation men of the Kennedy family have for allegedly being unfaithful husbands. "I feel like it’s a Kennedy. If I married a Kennedy, I would not be expecting fidelity," she said.

Olivia Nuzzi's Memoir Claims She and RFK Jr. Fell in 'Love'

Source: mega Olivia Nuzzi claimed Robert F. Kennedy told her he wanted to have a child together.

In her memoir, American Canto, Nuzzi insists her affair with Kennedy was far from just a fling. The former New York Magazine correspondent, who now serves as Vanity Fair’s West Coast Editor, says that they fell in love and even talked about having a baby together. "She said 'I love you' only after he said it first. He called her 'Livvy' and wrote her poems. He said he wanted her to have his baby. He promised to take a bullet for her," she wrote, according to The New York Times, which obtained an advanced copy of the book.

Source: mega Olivia Nuzzi shared Robert F. Kennedy Jr. loved her lips.