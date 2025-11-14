or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
OK LogoNEWS

RFK Jr. Bombshells: Olivia Nuzzi's Memoir Claims They Fell in 'Love' and 'Wanted' to Have a Baby Together Before Affair Ended

Split photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi
Source: mega

Olivia Nuzzi's memoir is out on December 2.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 14 2025, Published 3:18 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Nuzzi, the woman who had a sexting scandal with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., spills numerous shocking secrets about their romance in her upcoming memoir, American Canto.

In her tome, Nuzzi insisted their relationship — which occurred despite his marriage to Cheryl Hines — was much more than a fling, claiming they fell in love with one another and saw a future together.

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Nuzzi Claims RFK Jr. Wanted to Have a Baby With Her

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of In Olivia Nuzzi's memoir, she claimed Robert F. Kennedy told her he wanted to have a child together.
Source: @olivianuzzix/instagram

In Olivia Nuzzi's memoir, she claimed Robert F. Kennedy told her he wanted to have a child together.

"She said ‘I love you’ only after he said it first. He called her ‘Livvy’ and wrote her poems. He said he wanted her to have his baby. He promised to take a bullet for her," she wrote, according to The New York Times, which obtained an advanced copy of the book.

Nuzzi, 32, brushed off their age gap, noting they had "common language, common skepticisms, common ideas about what was beautiful, common beliefs about what was valuable."

She recalled how they "moved through the world with amused detachment and deep sensitivity, contradictions that worked somehow in concert."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The journalist revealed the politician said 'I love you' first.
Source: mega

The journalist revealed the politician said 'I love you' first.

The author also shared how they had their favorite parts of the other: while the Secretary of Health and Human Services, 71, loved her lips, she liked his nose.

Nuzzi acknowledged the politician had "particular complications and particular darkness" but found herself falling in love anyway.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Scandal

MORE ON:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Nuzzi's memoir releases on December 2.

As OK! reported, the duo's tryst was unveiled in September 2024 after Nuzzi admitted to having a "personal relationship with" him and stepped down from her spot at New York Magazine. She first began talking to Kennedy Jr. in 2023 for an interview about the presidential election before he dropped out.

After the romance was revealed, the publication stated the writer "acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Their affair, which Nuzzi claimed was never physical, was uncovered in 2024.
Source: @olivianuzzix/instagram

The affair, which Nuzzi claimed was never physical, was uncovered in 2024.

"Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign," the publication's spokesperson continued. "An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias. She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers’ trust."

Nuzzi insisted "the relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict."

Article continues below advertisement

RFK Jr. Denied the Allegations

Photo of RFK Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines, stayed with him despite the scandal.
Source: mega

RFK Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines, stayed with him despite the scandal.

Though one source said Kennedy Jr. bragged about receiving "intimate images" from Nuzzi, he claimed he had only met her once and their relationship was strictly professional.

The politician's wife, 60, whom he married in 2014, stuck by his side throughout the drama.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.