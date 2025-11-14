RFK Jr. Bombshells: Olivia Nuzzi's Memoir Claims They Fell in 'Love' and 'Wanted' to Have a Baby Together Before Affair Ended

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Nuzzi, the woman who had a sexting scandal with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., spills numerous shocking secrets about their romance in her upcoming memoir, American Canto. In her tome, Nuzzi insisted their relationship — which occurred despite his marriage to Cheryl Hines — was much more than a fling, claiming they fell in love with one another and saw a future together.

Olivia Nuzzi Claims RFK Jr. Wanted to Have a Baby With Her

"She said ‘I love you’ only after he said it first. He called her ‘Livvy’ and wrote her poems. He said he wanted her to have his baby. He promised to take a bullet for her," she wrote, according to The New York Times, which obtained an advanced copy of the book. Nuzzi, 32, brushed off their age gap, noting they had "common language, common skepticisms, common ideas about what was beautiful, common beliefs about what was valuable." She recalled how they "moved through the world with amused detachment and deep sensitivity, contradictions that worked somehow in concert."

The author also shared how they had their favorite parts of the other: while the Secretary of Health and Human Services, 71, loved her lips, she liked his nose. Nuzzi acknowledged the politician had "particular complications and particular darkness" but found herself falling in love anyway.

Inside the Scandal

As OK! reported, the duo's tryst was unveiled in September 2024 after Nuzzi admitted to having a "personal relationship with" him and stepped down from her spot at New York Magazine. She first began talking to Kennedy Jr. in 2023 for an interview about the presidential election before he dropped out. After the romance was revealed, the publication stated the writer "acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures."

"Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign," the publication's spokesperson continued. "An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias. She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers’ trust." Nuzzi insisted "the relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict."

RFK Jr. Denied the Allegations

