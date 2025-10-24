Cheryl Hines Admits Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Sexting Scandal With Olivia Nuzzi 'Was a Lot' to Deal With: 'More Chaos'
Oct. 24 2025, Published 4:27 p.m. ET
Cheryl Hines is finally spilling the beans on how she really felt about husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s sexting scandal.
In a preview for her upcoming interview on "The Kate Miller Podcast," the actress admitted she did ask her spouse about the accusations.
Cheryl Hines Addresses RFK Jr.'s Sexting Scandal
"Bobby had been running for president and it was an exhausting year-and-a-half of headlines and rumors and articles and chaos," she shared, according to a news outlet. "And at that time, I thought, ‘Okay, this is more chaos and more rumors.’ And, um, it was a lot."
Hines hinted she didn't believe Olivia Nuzzi, the journalist who claimed she had a sexually-charged relationship with the politician, 71, despite it never getting physical.
"I think you always have to consider the source, right? So that’s where I start," the Curb Your Enthusiasm alum, 61, explained of the gossip. "And then it ends with a conversation with Bobby."
"I don’t know this person. Don’t know their intentions," she continued. "I could guess, but I won’t. But you can if you want."
What Happened Between Olivia Nuzzi and RFK Jr.?
As OK! reported, RFK Jr.'s scandal began when Nuzzi, 32, interviewed him for New York Magazine in 2023.
After their relationship was exposed, the publication issued a statement that the writer "acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures."
Nuzzi claimed she didn't hookup with Kennedy Jr., stating, "The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I've disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York."
It was also alleged that she sent RFK Jr. nude photos, though he denied having any kind of relationship with her.
Oliva Nuzzi Is Writing a Memoir
Earlier this month, it was revealed that Nuzzi would be including details of the drama in her upcoming memoir.
A source told an outlet the couple was "blindsided" by the book news and "fear the revelations" that could be told.
"Bobby and Cheryl initially went through marital h--- last year when the affair was first revealed," the source explained. "She even considered divorce for a time, but they’ve since reconciled and had been relieved that the scandal had seemingly blown over."