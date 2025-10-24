Cheryl Hines Admits Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Sexting Scandal With Olivia Nuzzi 'Was a Lot' to Deal With: 'More Chaos'

Article continues below advertisement

Cheryl Hines is finally spilling the beans on how she really felt about husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s sexting scandal. In a preview for her upcoming interview on "The Kate Miller Podcast," the actress admitted she did ask her spouse about the accusations.

Cheryl Hines Addresses RFK Jr.'s Sexting Scandal

Source: mega Cheryl Hines admitted RFK Jr.'s sexting scandal 'was a lot' to process.

"Bobby had been running for president and it was an exhausting year-and-a-half of headlines and rumors and articles and chaos," she shared, according to a news outlet. "And at that time, I thought, ‘Okay, this is more chaos and more rumors.’ And, um, it was a lot." Hines hinted she didn't believe Olivia Nuzzi, the journalist who claimed she had a sexually-charged relationship with the politician, 71, despite it never getting physical.

Source: mega;@olivianuzzix/instagram In 2024, journalist Olivia Nuzzi claimed she had a relationship with RFK Jr. but insisted it never became 'physical.'

"I think you always have to consider the source, right? So that’s where I start," the Curb Your Enthusiasm alum, 61, explained of the gossip. "And then it ends with a conversation with Bobby." "I don’t know this person. Don’t know their intentions," she continued. "I could guess, but I won’t. But you can if you want."

What Happened Between Olivia Nuzzi and RFK Jr.?

Source: @olivianuzzix/instagram A source claimed the writer used to send the politician naked photos.

As OK! reported, RFK Jr.'s scandal began when Nuzzi, 32, interviewed him for New York Magazine in 2023. After their relationship was exposed, the publication issued a statement that the writer "acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures."

Source: mega The couple tied the knot in 2014.

Nuzzi claimed she didn't hookup with Kennedy Jr., stating, "The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I've disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York." It was also alleged that she sent RFK Jr. nude photos, though he denied having any kind of relationship with her.

Oliva Nuzzi Is Writing a Memoir

Source: @olivianuzzix/instagram Nuzzi is reportedly writing a memoir that will give the scoop on her relationship with RFK Jr.