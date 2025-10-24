or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Cheryl Hines
OK LogoCOUPLES

Cheryl Hines Admits Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Sexting Scandal With Olivia Nuzzi 'Was a Lot' to Deal With: 'More Chaos'

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines and a photo of Olivia Nuzzi
Source: mega

Cheryl Hines stuck by her husband's side despite the allegations.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 24 2025, Published 4:27 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Cheryl Hines is finally spilling the beans on how she really felt about husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s sexting scandal.

In a preview for her upcoming interview on "The Kate Miller Podcast," the actress admitted she did ask her spouse about the accusations.

Article continues below advertisement

Cheryl Hines Addresses RFK Jr.'s Sexting Scandal

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Cheryl Hines admitted RFK Jr.'s sexting scandal 'was a lot' to process.
Source: mega

Cheryl Hines admitted RFK Jr.'s sexting scandal 'was a lot' to process.

"Bobby had been running for president and it was an exhausting year-and-a-half of headlines and rumors and articles and chaos," she shared, according to a news outlet. "And at that time, I thought, ‘Okay, this is more chaos and more rumors.’ And, um, it was a lot."

Hines hinted she didn't believe Olivia Nuzzi, the journalist who claimed she had a sexually-charged relationship with the politician, 71, despite it never getting physical.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of In 2024, journalist Olivia Nuzzi claimed she had a relationship with RFK Jr. but insisted it never became 'physical.'
Source: mega;@olivianuzzix/instagram

In 2024, journalist Olivia Nuzzi claimed she had a relationship with RFK Jr. but insisted it never became 'physical.'

"I think you always have to consider the source, right? So that’s where I start," the Curb Your Enthusiasm alum, 61, explained of the gossip. "And then it ends with a conversation with Bobby."

"I don’t know this person. Don’t know their intentions," she continued. "I could guess, but I won’t. But you can if you want."

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened Between Olivia Nuzzi and RFK Jr.?

MORE ON:
Cheryl Hines

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of A source claimed the writer used to send the politician naked photos.
Source: @olivianuzzix/instagram

A source claimed the writer used to send the politician naked photos.

As OK! reported, RFK Jr.'s scandal began when Nuzzi, 32, interviewed him for New York Magazine in 2023.

After their relationship was exposed, the publication issued a statement that the writer "acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The couple tied the knot in 2014.
Source: mega

The couple tied the knot in 2014.

Nuzzi claimed she didn't hookup with Kennedy Jr., stating, "The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I've disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York."

It was also alleged that she sent RFK Jr. nude photos, though he denied having any kind of relationship with her.

Article continues below advertisement

Oliva Nuzzi Is Writing a Memoir

Photo of Nuzzi is reportedly writing a memoir that will give the scoop on her relationship with RFK Jr.
Source: @olivianuzzix/instagram

Nuzzi is reportedly writing a memoir that will give the scoop on her relationship with RFK Jr.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Nuzzi would be including details of the drama in her upcoming memoir.

A source told an outlet the couple was "blindsided" by the book news and "fear the revelations" that could be told.

"Bobby and Cheryl initially went through marital h--- last year when the affair was first revealed," the source explained. "She even considered divorce for a time, but they’ve since reconciled and had been relieved that the scandal had seemingly blown over."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.