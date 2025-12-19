Megyn Kelly Blasts Ben Shapiro After He Calls Her a 'Coward' for Not Condemning Candace Owens' Charlie Kirk Murder Conspiracies
Dec. 19 2025, Published 4:18 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly hit back at Ben Shapiro after he criticized her for not condemning Candace Owens' conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk's September 10 assassination.
Shapiro, who called Kelly a "friend," ridiculed her and Owens while he spoke at the first day of Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference on Thursday, December 18.
Megyn Kelly Says She's 'Embarrassed' for Ben Shapiro
"@benshapiro & @bariweiss in a joint attack on yours truly (their ‘friend’) tonight w/o a d--- clue what has been going on behind the scenes for months. Prob should have checked w/ @TPUSA & @MrsErikaKirk first," Kelly tweeted after his quotes made the rounds online. "I’m embarrassed for them."
Ben Shapiro Criticizes 'Baseless' Theories About Charlie Kirk's Murder
While speaking at the TPUSA event, Shapiro actually targeted conservatives, claiming that as a whole, they are "in danger from charlatans who claim to speak in the name of principle but actually traffic in conspiracism and dishonesty."
"These people are frauds and they are grifters and they do not deserve your time," he continued, calling Owens' theories — which include her belief that Kirk's murder was an inside job — "absolutely baseless trash."
"Erika Kirk and TPUSA never, never should have been put in the position to have to defend themselves against such specious and evil attacks, particularly in a time of mourning, and the people who refuse to condemn Candace’s truly vicious attacks – and some of them are speaking here – are guilty of cowardice. Yes, cowardice," he declared. "The fact that they have said nothing while Candace has been vomiting all sorts of hideous and conspiratorial nonsense into the public square for years is just as cowardly."
Ben Shapiro Called Out Megyn Kelly
Shapiro went on to call out Kelly in particular for "characterizing Candace as a young mother and thus shying away from condemning her actions."
He then slammed Kelly for saying, "My goal and my job here is to try to understand, yes, where Candace is coming from on this," calling the journalist's statement "a moral and logical absurdity."
"There is only one moral side here, Erika Kirk’s side," he added. "You know, the side of the widow with two children whose husband was shot live on camera in front of all of us. Friendship with the person accusing TPUSA of a coverup of Charlie’s murder is no excuse for cowardice."
Owens' theories have been criticized since authorities have already arrested and charged Utah resident Tyler Robinson in connection to the shooting.