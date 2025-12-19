Megyn Kelly Blasts Ben Shapiro After He Calls Her a 'Coward' for Not Condemning Candace Owens' Charlie Kirk Murder Conspiracies

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly hit back at Ben Shapiro after he criticized her for not condemning Candace Owens' conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk's September 10 assassination. Shapiro, who called Kelly a "friend," ridiculed her and Owens while he spoke at the first day of Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference on Thursday, December 18.

Megyn Kelly Says She's 'Embarrassed' for Ben Shapiro

Source: mega Megyn Kelly said clueless Ben Shapiro should be embarrassed for what he said about her and Candace Owens.

"@benshapiro & @bariweiss in a joint attack on yours truly (their ‘friend’) tonight w/o a d--- clue what has been going on behind the scenes for months. Prob should have checked w/ @TPUSA & @MrsErikaKirk first," Kelly tweeted after his quotes made the rounds online. "I’m embarrassed for them."

Ben Shapiro Criticizes 'Baseless' Theories About Charlie Kirk's Murder

Source: @officialbenshapiro/instagram Shapiro called Owens' theories about Charlie Kirk's murder 'baseless trash.'

While speaking at the TPUSA event, Shapiro actually targeted conservatives, claiming that as a whole, they are "in danger from charlatans who claim to speak in the name of principle but actually traffic in conspiracism and dishonesty." "These people are frauds and they are grifters and they do not deserve your time," he continued, calling Owens' theories — which include her belief that Kirk's murder was an inside job — "absolutely baseless trash."

Source: @realcancadeo/youtube Owens believes Charlie Kirk may have been fatally shot by someone he knew, despite authorities arresting suspect Tyler Robinson.

"Erika Kirk and TPUSA never, never should have been put in the position to have to defend themselves against such specious and evil attacks, particularly in a time of mourning, and the people who refuse to condemn Candace’s truly vicious attacks – and some of them are speaking here – are guilty of cowardice. Yes, cowardice," he declared. "The fact that they have said nothing while Candace has been vomiting all sorts of hideous and conspiratorial nonsense into the public square for years is just as cowardly."

Ben Shapiro Called Out Megyn Kelly

Source: mega Shapiro labeled Kelly a 'coward' for not criticizing Owens' wild theories.

Shapiro went on to call out Kelly in particular for "characterizing Candace as a young mother and thus shying away from condemning her actions." He then slammed Kelly for saying, "My goal and my job here is to try to understand, yes, where Candace is coming from on this," calling the journalist's statement "a moral and logical absurdity."

Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram Owens was close friends with Charlie Kirk.