Erika Kirk
Politics

Megyn Kelly Reveals She Helped 'Facilitate' Erika Kirk's 'Private Meeting' With Candace Owens: 'This Whole Thing Has Escalated'

composite photo of erika kirk, megyn kelly and candace owens
Source: CBS News; Candace Owens; Megyn Kelly/Youtube

Megyn Kelly connected Erika Kirk and Candace Owens amid surrounding rumors about Charlie Kirk's death.

Dec. 16 2025, Updated 5:07 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly was behind Erika Kirk and Candace Owens talking things out.

The journalist, 55, revealed she helped "facilitate" the "private discussion" between Charlie Kirk's widow, 37, and the conspiratorial political commentator, 36.

The two reportedly met on Monday, December 14, after weeks of tensions rising over Candace's unfounded claims that people close to Charlie had him assassinated.

Source: Megyn Kelly/Youtube

Megyn Kelly helped get Erika Kirk and Candace Owens together to talk.

Megyn Kelly Reached Out to Candace Owens for Erika Kirk

image of Megyn Kelly has stated she is friends with both Erika Kirk and Candace Owens.
Source: Megyn Kelly/Youtube

Megyn Kelly has stated she is friends with both Erika Kirk and Candace Owens.

During her show on Tuesday, December 16, Kelly said, "I have been working behind the scenes to try to foster a detente between them."

The conservative reporter elaborated, "Erika called me weeks ago and asked me if I would be part of this sit down with them, which originally they had contemplated might be for consumption by the public."

Megyn went on to explain how Erika "asked" her to help make the meeting happen, resulting in her "reaching out to Candace."

Megyn Kelly Insists She's Not Trying to 'Insert' Herself

image of Megyn Kelly said she wanted to help get 'this whole thing to a better place.'
Source: Megyn Kelly/Youtube

Megyn Kelly said she wanted to help get 'this whole thing to a better place.'

She continued, "The two of them took it from there, trying to negotiate the specifics of what they both would be comfortable with."

Megyn then clarified it wasn't her intention to "insert" herself "into this [feud] on one side."

"I'm not getting ready to do that, and I don't want that," she said. "I don't think that's God's role for me here. I really fully believe God's role for me here is to possibly play a role in getting this whole thing to a better place."

Megyn Kelly Doesn't Believe Candace Owens' Conspiracy Theories

image of Candace Owens has been peddling conspiracy theories that Charlie Kirk was murdered by people close to him.
Source: Candace Owens/Youtube

Candace Owens has been peddling conspiracy theories that Charlie Kirk was murdered by people close to him.

Megyn proceeded to declare she does not accept Candace's theories that people in leadership positions at the late right-wing activist's organization, Turning Point USA, had him killed.

"I love the Turning Point guys, and I don't believe for one second any of them had anything to do with Charlie's murder," she said.

The former Fox News anchor added, "People who care about Candace and love Erika have been in a tough position as this whole thing has escalated."

image of Erika Kirk took over her late husband's organization following his September assassination.
Source: Fox News/Youtube

Erika Kirk took over her late husband's organization following his September assassination.

Charlie was shot dead in the neck at age 31 during an event at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Ironically, he was answering a question about gun violence when he was killed.

Tyler Robinson, 22, has been charged with shooting the controversial media personality.

Erika took over as CEO of Turning Point USA following Charlie's assassination, something Candace has criticized.

Candace commented on the appointment in a TikTok clip on Tuesday, December 9.

"Now you're not just a grieving widow...which there has to be respectability for and space and allowing her to be a mother..." she said. "But you [Erika] very quickly decided you were equipped to be Charlie. Well guess what? That's gonna be a trial by fire."

