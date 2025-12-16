Politics Megyn Kelly Reveals She Helped 'Facilitate' Erika Kirk's 'Private Meeting' With Candace Owens: 'This Whole Thing Has Escalated' Source: CBS News; Candace Owens; Megyn Kelly/Youtube Megyn Kelly connected Erika Kirk and Candace Owens amid surrounding rumors about Charlie Kirk's death. Allie Fasanella Dec. 16 2025, Updated 5:07 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Megyn Kelly/Youtube Megyn Kelly helped get Erika Kirk and Candace Owens together to talk.

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Reached Out to Candace Owens for Erika Kirk

Source: Megyn Kelly/Youtube Megyn Kelly has stated she is friends with both Erika Kirk and Candace Owens.

During her show on Tuesday, December 16, Kelly said, "I have been working behind the scenes to try to foster a detente between them." The conservative reporter elaborated, "Erika called me weeks ago and asked me if I would be part of this sit down with them, which originally they had contemplated might be for consumption by the public." Megyn went on to explain how Erika "asked" her to help make the meeting happen, resulting in her "reaching out to Candace."

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Insists She's Not Trying to 'Insert' Herself

Source: Megyn Kelly/Youtube Megyn Kelly said she wanted to help get 'this whole thing to a better place.'

She continued, "The two of them took it from there, trying to negotiate the specifics of what they both would be comfortable with." Megyn then clarified it wasn't her intention to "insert" herself "into this [feud] on one side." "I'm not getting ready to do that, and I don't want that," she said. "I don't think that's God's role for me here. I really fully believe God's role for me here is to possibly play a role in getting this whole thing to a better place."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Doesn't Believe Candace Owens' Conspiracy Theories

Source: Candace Owens/Youtube Candace Owens has been peddling conspiracy theories that Charlie Kirk was murdered by people close to him.

Megyn proceeded to declare she does not accept Candace's theories that people in leadership positions at the late right-wing activist's organization, Turning Point USA, had him killed. "I love the Turning Point guys, and I don't believe for one second any of them had anything to do with Charlie's murder," she said. The former Fox News anchor added, "People who care about Candace and love Erika have been in a tough position as this whole thing has escalated."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox News/Youtube Erika Kirk took over her late husband's organization following his September assassination.

Charlie was shot dead in the neck at age 31 during an event at Utah Valley University on September 10. Ironically, he was answering a question about gun violence when he was killed. Tyler Robinson, 22, has been charged with shooting the controversial media personality. Erika took over as CEO of Turning Point USA following Charlie's assassination, something Candace has criticized.