Megyn Kelly Blasts Chris Licht for 'Promoting Himself in the Press' Over Leading CNN: 'He's Flailing'

After a scathing piece about Chris Licht was released on Friday, June 2, Megyn Kelly couldn't help but talk about it on the Tuesday, June 6, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show."
"The profile was on CNN Chief Chris Licht was supposed to confirm his brilliance and journalistic integrity … instead it may be the death-knell for Licht’s career. In the piece, Licht comes across as self-aggrandizing and insecure, uttering phrases to a reporter like 'I’m a machine!' while pumping iron in the gym. My god. What kind of a man does that?" the TV star, 52, began.
"A man oddly focused on the man who held his job before him — Jeff Zucker – while lifting a weighted pole at said gym where he is said to be obsessed with his trainer, from whom he takes advice on how to run CNN. Licht has said to have exclaimed 'Jeff Zucker couldn’t do this!' What?! The piece includes much criticism by Licht of the CNN he inherited, and I actually happen to share those criticisms," she added.
The blonde beauty pointed out how Licht fails to be a team leader for the news organization.
"As he takes staff and anchors out to dinner to get to know them, he obsessively checks his phone reading press coverage about himself. This is a guy who seems more focused on promoting himself in the press than any of the stories or staff on CNN. He wants to inspire greatness in his employees and young journalists, but keeps repeating the same tired, un-insightful lines, per Alberta like, ‘We can disagree on whether we like rain or not, but not on whether it’s raining outside,'" she said. "The news is so much more complex than that these days."
To make the workplace better, Licht is now moving his office from the 22nd floor to the newsroom like Zucker once did, but Kelly noted that will not fix any problems. "The children don’t need moment to moment access to daddy. The chumminess of Zucker with his staff was actually a problem, not an accomplishment. He wanted to be liked, he didn’t want to lead … But it is evidence of the fact that Licht doesn’t know how to appease his minions, he’s flailing. And the minions are apparently done with The Machine," she stated.