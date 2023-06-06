Megyn Kelly Labels Kaitlan Collins a 'Fine Reporter' Who Doesn't 'Have Anything Close to the It Factor'

"For one thing Ailes knew talent – how to find them, manage them, how to make them household names – better than anyone in the news business. Licht? His biggest accomplishments so far seem to be casting Don Lemon in that disastrous morning show on CNN which has already imploded and gotten Lemon fired, and elevating Kaitlan Collins as his next big star," she said, referring to the late Roger Ailes, who was the chairman and CEO of Fox News. "Collins seems a fine reporter with potential, but she doesn’t have anything close to the 'it' factor that has thrust many others into cable news stardom. He would have been better off leaving her in her White House reporting gig letting her cement her reporting chops instead of tying her to the morning anchor desk with Lemon and Poppy Harlow where she exudes approximately zero warmth."

"Next up, he gave Collins the high-wire act of trying to manage Donald Trump in a CNN town hall. That too was an utter fail as anyone who’s watched Trump for two minutes prior to that town hall could have and did predict. Now he’s tarnished his only rising star at the network just as he gave her the 9 o’clock slot on CNN’s primetime. Well done, sir," she added.