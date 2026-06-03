'You'd Think She'd Know Better': Megyn Kelly Blasts Jenna Bush Hager's 'Embarrassing' School Book Ban Claims — Watch

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Megyn Kelly took aim at Jenna Bush Hager for complaining about schools around the country banning certain books. On a recent episode of the journalist's self-titled show, Kelly declared, "Jenna Bush Hager is trying to make herself a thing. She had some messaging for the rest of us when it comes to these alleged evil Republican book bans!"

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Source: @megynkellyshow/youtube Megyn Kelly said she had 'secondhand embarrassment' from Jenna Bush Hager's rant about book bans.

Kelly's program then played a clip from Bush Hager's appearance on an episode of the "Las Culturistas" podcast. "Why are we banning all these books, y'all? Why are we banning the Wicked book? Why are we banning To Kill a Mockingbird?" the mom-of-three asked.

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Jenna Bush Hager Wants Her Kids to Read

Source: @megynkellyshow/youtube Jenna Bush Hager said she's been 'shamed' for allowing her children to read certain novels.

Bush Hager went on to reveal she was "shamed" for allowing her daughter to read the coming-of-age series The Summer I Turned Pretty. "I want my kid to read. Want to know why? Books start conversations. Know what we're not having enough of in this country? Conversations," she stated.

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'Leave It Up to the Librarians'

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Source: @lasculturistas/youtube The 'Today' star thinks librarians should be the ones to decide if a book is appropriate for students.

"Don't we know that kids can find everything on YouTube?" the former first daughter continued, explaining why she doesn't believe in banning certain novels that people deem inappropriate. "We can give our kids iPads. We can give our kids phones. But you're taking Beloved by Tony Morrison out of our libraries?" "Guess whose job it is to make sure it's appropriate for your children? The librarians," the TV star stated. "I don't think we should be taking these books out. Leave it up to the librarians."

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Source: @lasculturistas/youtube Megyn Kelly claimed Jenna Bush Hager's claims weren't correct.

Kelly said she had "secondhand embarrassment" from the Today co-host's rant. "This is so embarrassing," she insisted, claiming To Kill a Mockingbird was only removed from two schools' curriculums and the novel was still available in the library.

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Source: @megynkellyshow/youtube Megyn Kelly accused the former first daughter of lying about 'right-wing censorship.'